The spring semester is coming to an end, but the blooming of budding flowers and ripening of cherry tomatoes has just begun. Eating fresh produce is a great way to recover after a much-needed spring break and visiting farmers markets can be a fun activity to enjoy with friends.
Whether you are looking for a new spice to season sautéed shrimp or wanting to try out the trendiest flavor of tea seen on TikTok, it can be found at one of these markets. Several of these locations in the tri-state area operate year-round and are all less than an hour away from campus.
Pipkin’s Market
Located in Blue Ash, Pipkin’s Market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The market prides itself on sourcing from local vendors, such as Seven Hills Coffee Company, where customers can purchase coffee grounds or even try a cup while shopping in the store. Pipkin’s is home to local produce, as well as a large nursery, where different types of vegetation reside. Shoppers can find a Bartlett pear from California in the same section as a honey melon from Honduras and pick up a basket of Pink Petchoa Petunias on the way out.
5035 Cooper Road, more information here.
Liberty Farm Market
Liberty Farm Market is a thirty-minute drive from campus to Liberty Township, Ohio. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. The market is also looking forward to hosting an upcoming local vendor event on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2.p.m.
This market is a fully functioning farm with live animals, in addition to the plethora of produce and wellness products sold inside. Inside, visitors can check out the main floor for wine, home-grown produce, seasoning and wellness products. Being known for having unique vendors, GBM Umami Blends fits the bill. GBM Umami Blends of Dayton, Ohio produces over ten different varieties of umami flavored seasonings. Umami is made from mixing dried mushrooms and spices, creating a unique flavor that sits between salty and sweet.
5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Township, more information here.
Lunken Market
Named after the airport, the Cincinnati Lunken Market opens on April 16 every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Less than twenty minutes away from campus, this market is a great option for summer grocery shopping.
Lunken is home to a selection of soaps, plants, produce, meat and flowers. Meat and eggs are available all year, flowers and plants are available in March, strawberries and peaches arrive in mid-May, June brings tomatoes and the final round of corn and melons are in stock in July. Lunken posts all the items currently in stock on their Facebook, which is updated every morning. Make sure to try one of their homemade spring-scented soaps, like the Aloe Lemongrass.
226 Wilmer Ave., more information here.
Westside Market
Fifteen minutes away from UC, Westside Market is hosting their first monthly event of the season on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each monthly event hosts a group of eighty accredited local vendors, as well as free fitness and wellness courses taught by professionals.
There will be 80 local vendors in attendance. Get a cold glass of lemonade from Farmhouse Fresh while you shop for honey at Gaiser Bee Company. Attend a free fitness class and then reward yourself with Queen City Cotton Candy, a family-owned business that opened in 2019.
3017 Harrison Ave., more information here.
Healthy Harvest Mobile Market
Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The truck travels to many neighborhoods in Cincinnati and the locations and times are updated weekly on their website. Not only can visitors purchase healthy products, but also donate their excess produce. This market is affiliated with the Freestore Foodbank to provide accessible nutrition to all Cincinnatians.
More information here.
Lettuce Eat Well
Sometimes there is not enough time in the day to spend hours searching for the perfect pear, and Lettuce Eat Well understands that. Lettuce Eat Well is open every Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and is less than 20 minutes away from UC. Check out their website to register to be approved to purchase their products from vendors such as Eden Urban Gardens and Abundant Green Pastures Ranch. After registration, each vendor will email customers a list of their inventory to pick out and orders are sent to Lettuce Eat Well for pick up.
4040 Harrison Ave., more information here.