Looking for a place to celebrate Mother’s Day or your next Sunday scaries brunch after a long night? Waking up early and starting the day with a balanced meal with the ones you love is a perfect way to prepare for the hectic week ahead.
Whether you are in the mood for a low-key spot to chat about last night or a formal venue with upscale cuisine, these tri-state favorites have a great aesthetic with a menu to match every vibe. All three of these locations are within fifteen minutes of campus and can be a bittersweet way to say goodbye to friends as the semester ends.
Sleepy Bee Café
Opening its doors in 2013, Sleepy Bee Café has locations in Oakley and Blue Ash, as well as the downtown Cincinnati venue on East Fourth St. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can put their name on a waitlist and sit at the bar while a barista crafts them an iced cold coffee with a “Kitchen Sink Cookie” on the side. After grabbing a few “Broakley” sandwiches with friends, stop by the Brazee Street Studio and try a glass bead making class, founded by the co-owner of Sleepy Bee, Sandy Gross.
3089 Madison Road, 9514 Kenwood Road and 8 East 4th St. Find more information here.
Coppin’s
Cross the bridge over to Coppin’s in Covington, Kentucky, located inside a historic fashion-boutique hotel. Previously a trendy department store in the mid-1900s, Hotel Covington, a nationally ranked hotel according to TripAdvisor, remodeled the original building and transformed the inside into a luxury inn that honors the history of Coppin’s and what it means to generational natives. The restaurant is open for breakfast daily from 7 to 10 a.m. and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to check out the “Brunch Burger” for a hearty meal, or one of their many summer salads when looking for something light.
638 Madison Avenue, more information, here.
B&A Street Kitchen
Have plans to grocery shop at Findlay Market? Make a pit stop for breakfast along the way and visit B&A Street Kitchen in Over-The-Rhine. Open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with indoor and outdoor seating options. The venue’s minimalistic and neutral interior design allows all focus to be on the explosive menu options. Owned by the Kerns family, this Tex-Mex eatery prides itself on comfort food that is accessible for all dietary needs. Start off the day with some heat and try the “Southwestern Omelet” or test out the “Good Morning OTR,” a Goetta sandwich that pays homage to Cincinnati’s German roots.
1500 Race Street, more information, here.