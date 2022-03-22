Warm weather has arrived in Clifton and might finally be here to stay. As the sun’s rays beam down from a clear blue sky and gentle breezes rustle blooming trees’ branches, there’s no better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a refreshing smoothie.
There are many smoothie places throughout Cincinnati, but here three options no more than 10 minutes from campus.
Rooted Juicery + Kitchen
At Rooted Juicery + Kitchen, there’s options for everyone to try, regardless of dietary restrictions. According to their website, their plant-based foods, cold-pressed juices and smoothies are all made with high quality ingredients such as coconut nectar, gogi berries, almond milk and warrior protein.
Aside from beverages, Rooted Juicery + Kitchen also offers an array of smoothie bowls, made with a variety of ingredients including acai, coconut flakes, granola, honey, ginger, kale and spinach for only $1 extra. Adding almond butter or probiotics is an additional $2.
Be sure to grab one of their baked goods or raw desserts, such as their chocolate mousse, cinnamon rolls, coconut bliss truffles or peppermint patties.
113 W. Elder St.
Better Blend
If you’re in search of a healthy treat to get you through a long school day, then Better Blend might be the place for you. According to Better Blend, they specialize in creating smoothies that are nutritious, filling and fast, acting as healthy alternatives or meal replacements to suit their customers’ needs.
Better Blend serves both smoothies and bowl, as well as their own popular “Blends,” which are meal replacement smoothies that are low in calories and are filled with protein, vitamins and minerals. The Blends have a variety of unique flavors such as apple jacks, banana caramel cheesecake, coconut cream pie, butter pecan and cinnamon toast crunch.
Their superfood blends consist of fruits, vegetables and other nutrients that are intended to help one gain mass in a healthy way. Each blend comes with collagen peptides intended to improve your skin, hair and nails, although vegans can choose to opt out of the collagen peptides if they choose.
202 W. McMillan St.
Matunda Juicery & Co.
Matunda Juicery & Co., a Black-owned juice brand, makes their drinks with no additives or natural preservatives. Carrying the motto that “everyone deserves to be healthy,” Matunda sells their product right on Short Vine at Pause, a health and wellness shop.
Claiming to “provide culture and wellness in every jar,” Matunda offers juices in flavors such as the Greenlight, made with kale, apple, lemon, cucumber and pineapple, and the Black Panther, made with lemon, ginger, agave, activated charcoal and alkaline water. Their products offer assistance detoxing and boosting the immune system.
You can find their products on the shelves at Pause, alongside other brands such as Diamyn’s Crystal Bar and District 78.
2908 Short Vine St.