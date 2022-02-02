On Jan. 20, cars were honking, bars were packed and people were either crying with tears of joy or screaming with excitement – the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It’s been over three decades since the Bengals have gone to the Super Bowl.
There were many fans who had started to lose hope during the game, yet the Bengals prevailed. Although the AFC Championship happened a few days ago, University of Cincinnati (UC) students are fired up to see their city represented in the Super Bowl.
Rhea Patel, a third-year marketing student, was born and raised in Cincinnati and remembers her family always being die-hard Bengals fans. “I kind of grew up in that and I’m always loyal to my team,” she said.
Patel’s favorite memory of going to a Bengals game was at the beginning of the year when she said Jermaine Pratt, a Bengals’ linebacker, intercepted the ball to win the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It was electric in there,” she said. “It was our first win in so long.”
One can only imagine what it was like the day of the championship this past Sunday. After Vonn Bell intercepted the ball, it was a sigh of relief for Patel. She thought to herself that the Bengals might have a chance at playing in the Super Bowl.
“We were screaming really loud. Everyone was hugging each other. Bengals fans would come up to us and give us hugs and high fives [from] people we didn’t even know, but we’re all fans and like that’s your family,” Patel said.
Third-year aerospace engineering student, Harshil Patel, also grew up in Cincinnati. For Patel, rooting on the Bengals has become a family activity.
On the day of the game, he remembers watching it with his family, with many emotions in the air, from feeling overwhelmed to being nervous and eventually excited. For Patel, having the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl means everything to him.
“My home team is going to the first Super Bowl that I’m going to watch. So, that’s going to be exciting,” he said.
Ava LeCount, a first-year chemistry student, watched all of the Bengals’ games with her father growing up and has loved being a fan ever since. While watching the Bengals win the championship, she was at her grandparent’s house with her entire family. She is elated that the Bengals are going to the Superbowl.
Samantha Lingo, a first-year biology student, has been a Bengals fan since she was child as well. The most memorable part of the game for her was when Evan McPherson kicked the wining field goal for the Bengals.
“We haven’t gone to the Superbowl in 30-something years, so it’s exciting,” Lingo said.
The Cincinnati Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in the Superbowl on Feb. 13.