Independent movies give both beginner and experienced filmmakers the opportunity to create a meaningful cut of video, despite sometimes working with limited resources. With the recent popularity of fundraising websites, and being able to gain traction online, there’s never been a better time to create your own film.
Cincinnati is a particularly booming location for independent film, especially with initiatives like Cindependent Film Festival—one of the city’s primary leading resources for up-and-coming filmmakers.
On Friday, Nov. 4 a new independent film, “The Mayor Jones,” premiered at Esquire Theatre near University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Uptown campus.
The film was written and produced by Vernon Williams, a UC adjunct professor and head coach of UC women’s club basketball.
The film tells the story of Brutus Jones—the mayor of Gladstone who is up for reelection after his first term in office. It begins with a look into the political climate in Gladstone, Ohio, which shows the heated conflict over the construction of a new city-funded prison.
Throughout the film, Jones deals with the conflicting voices in his head—causing the mayor to make the difficult choice between upholding his ethics and chasing success.
The film’s script, created by Williams, was originally written and performed as a play production—a reinvention of the play “The Emperor Jones” by Eugene O’Neil which originally debuted in 1920.
“The Emperor Jones,” from which the film derives its main concepts, tells the story of an escaped prisoner who eventually becomes the tyrannical emperor of a Caribbean Island. The play shows the process of a victim evolving into an oppressor—forgetting about their morals in the pursuit of greed and public praise.
“The Mayor Jones” deals with this concept in a modernized way, depicting Jones’ choice to support the construction of a new prison—effectively nudging the police force to imprison more people despite the severity of their crimes.
However, Jones isn’t completely sold on the idea of building the prison, despite the influence of his campaign staff and his popularity with Gladstone’s conservative voters.
Jones' father, who had died by the time Brutus took office, was also the mayor of Gladstone—fighting vigorously for policies that directly oppose his son’s. Throughout Jones’ father’s time in office, he stood by one core principle: putting aside ambition and admiration in order to protect the citizens.
This creates a significant conflict between Jones’ ambitions in office and his obligation to protect the citizens. Throughout the film, this internal battle is shown through daydreams and flashbacks that guide Mayor Jones toward the right choice.
“When developing these characters, it was inspiring to learn about someone’s choices, right or wrong,” Williams said in a post-premiere panel discussion.
Williams started writing the film edition of “The Mayor Jones” in 2021—a year-long process that jumpstarted the film’s eventual creation. Once the story was finished, Williams began searching across Ohio for the right actors to bring his vision to life, eventually forming a cast that consisted of experienced and beginner performers.
Over the period of a year, Williams and the directorial team filmed the movie in various locations across Cincinnati. The editing process lasted from March to September 2022—premiering in November.
Creating the film was a tedious process, with the staff simultaneously filming and raising funds for equipment and to pay the actors.
“[While making the movie], we really had to make do with what we had,” director Ethan Avery said. “It’s a lot more expensive to make a movie than we all [originally] thought.”
“The Mayor Jones” is currently being submitted to various independent film competitions and festivals. The film is likely to be released for online viewers in late 2023, according to Williams. To watch the trailer for “The Mayor Jones,” click here.