Fall is finally here in Cincinnati, and colder weather is just around the corner. When it comes to fall fashion, it can be tricky to find clothes that look and feel good without breaking the bank. Size-inclusivity is essential, yet it is hard to find in many mainstream clothing brands. This list will help you find your new essentials for the upcoming season.
Pitaya
With both an online store and a location in Over-the-Rhine, Pitaya is an excellent option for your fall basics. From tanks and tees perfect for layering, sweaters and jackets to keep you looking trendy and warm, dresses for any occasion to accessories and shoes – Pitaya has something for everyone. They currently offer sizes small, medium and large. Tops and outerwear range from $8 to $64, dresses from $22 to $52 and bottoms from $16 to $42.
Dom & Luna
Dom & Luna is a small business that aims to provide high-quality fashion at an affordable price. They ship worldwide and are actively adding new styles and restocking old favorites every Monday. Their “Neutral Necessities” collection includes the perfect basic jackets, tanks for layering, sweaters and skirts for fall. Dom & Luna is a great source for stretchy, comfortable clothes that are trendy and chic. Everything on their website is under $35 and they carry US sizes 0-16 and XS-XL.
Senita Athletics
Senita Athletics is an athletic brand made by women, for women. They provide affordable prices by avoiding retail markups, making their prices hard to beat. They carry the perfect fall staples, including cozy cardigans, warm leggings and joggers and zip-up hoodies. Burnt orange, olive green, dark purple and golden yellow are perfect for fall and Senita’s activewear is full of these colors. Their joggers and leggings range around $38, long-sleeves are $20 to $25 and outwear ranges from $30 to $50. They currently offer sizes XS to XXL.
Dress Up
Dress Up aims to provide trendy and affordable clothing, with new styles added two to three times a week. Their new fall collection is full of flowing long-sleeves, lightweight cardigans, simple dresses and the perfect staple jeans. They offer sizes small, medium and large, and are available for sizing questions through chat on their website or over the phone. They also provide consultation with stylists. Everything on their website is under $50, with outstanding sales and deals all under $20.
Aerie
Who doesn’t love a comfy sweatshirt that can be dressed up or down during the fall? Aerie is known for its comfy soft fabric and its wide range of sizes. Aerie offers sizes XXS-XXL. Their hoodies and crewnecks range from $25 to $50, basic tees from $13 to $28 and dresses from $20 to $50. Aerie always has sales and a great clearance selection as well.
Modcloth
Modcloth has cute and comfy fall looks for all and 30% off the whole site right now. Use code: 30FREE. Though the brand can run a bit pricey, we love them for their vast range of sizes: XXS/00 to 4X/30. They regularly update their sale section, so keep an eye out for discounted finds like wrap dresses, graphic tees and statement outerwear.
A Beautiful Soul
Sister brand of Altar’d State, A Beautiful Soul carries sizes 10 to 24 in styles that are just as adorable as the Altar’d State originals. This line is a bit on the pricey side, but regularly offers wild sale prices. Shop everything from jumpsuits to athleisure to minidresses and feel great about yourself while you do it.