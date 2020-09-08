Getting into the voting game can be confusing, especially for first-year students, and COVID-19 hasn't made it any easier. Here are some tips on registering to vote and what to do when Nov. 3 rolls around.
How to register
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Oct. 5. Students who need to register can do so in person, by mail or on Ohio's online voter registration website. Registering to vote online eliminates any possible exposure to COVID-19, and it only takes a few minutes.
College students are eligible to use their dorm or university housing address as their voting address.
To register to vote or update your voter registration information by mail, use this form. Not sure if you're registered at all? Check your registration status here.
Absentee voting
Students concerned about relocating from their dorms because of COVID-19, or who want to vote for local representatives from their hometown can vote using an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots are for people who won't be present at the voting station they're registered for on Election Day. In other words, if you are from Illinois and want to cast your ballot in your home state, you can use an absentee ballot to vote without having to travel home.
You can begin requesting your absentee ballot right now. You can find your state's absentee ballot application deadline and when your voted absentee ballot is due here.
You can find an absentee ballot application for Ohio here.
Ohio voting with an out-of-state I.D.
When voting in person, don't worry if you don't have an Ohio driver's license. A bank statement, paycheck or government document that has proof of your name and Ohio address will do the trick.
If you don't have any of these documents by election day, you can still vote using a provisional ballot. However, for provisional ballots to count, proof of address must be turned into the board of elections no later than a week after the election.
Still worried?
Consider early voting. Early voting starts in Ohio on Oct. 6 and lasts through Nov. 2. The early voting station is at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, located at 4700 Smith Rd, Cincinnati OH, 45212. You can click here for the dates and times.
You can also visit www.OhioSecretaryofState.gov or call (877) 767-6446 for more voting information.
Exercising your right to vote is an essential and exciting part of adulthood. Are you registered but feel unsure about the candidates' platforms? Check out this Nonpartisan Candidate Guide for a breakdown of the issues and stances.