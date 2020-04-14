The government shutdown of non-essential stores amid the coronavirus pandemic has caused small businesses to suffer. Companies such as clothing boutiques, bookstores and more have been restricted to the public, and even restaurants have been limited to carry-out and delivery only. Amid this extensive panic seizing the globe, it’s more important now than ever to show support to local business owners and keep their shops afloat from the looming effects of shutdown and financial stress.
Why should I care?
Small, local businesses are defined as independently owned and operated companies, employing less than 500 workers and limited in their revenue. Their role in society is vital to a healthy economy, but amid quarantine and social-distancing regulations, many are struggling to keep business active and some have been forced to shut down for good.
Employees are developing growing concern over job security in the midst of the pandemic, and if these businesses continue to shut down, we could face a devastating loss of jobs in the working population. According to a 2018 profile by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), privately-owned companies employ 58.9 million people, clocking in at around 47.5% of employees in the private workforce. As more businesses face the repercussions of a financial crisis, so too do their workers.
The SBA Office of Advocacy’s most recent report on GDP data states that small businesses account for 44% of U.S. economic activity as well, amounting to $5.9 trillion. Their hefty financial contributions provide employment opportunities to their community and support the local economy.
Beyond the numbers, however, the very existence of small businesses are what make the towns they inhabit special and diverse from one another. Their smaller size allows the workers to establish unique personal connections within their communities that large businesses cannot, and the loss of such establishments would be a heartbreaking loss to towns all across the country.
How can I help?
Small businesses are most heavily reliant on income and support from their customers, so it’s vital to contribute to them in whatever way possible. There are plenty of methods to encourage business at local stores and show continual support for their welfare:
- Call shops and ask if they’re offering alternative access to their resources. Numerous businesses that offer services and classes, such as tutors, coaches, and personal trainers, have moved online in hopes of reaching their consumer base from a distance. Other companies, such as bookstores and toy shops, are offering pick-up or delivery options.
- Purchase gift cards. Even if your favorite restaurant, stylist, or clothing store is closed for the time being, you can still contribute money to the company and cash it in once they’ve reopened.
- Continue paying for memberships and subscriptions. While you may not be able to reap the benefits of a membership program for the time being, showing some extra support for their services can help them get back on their feet.
- Donate money. Many businesses will be glad to accept a charitable donation to help assist in their well-being.
- Tip service workers extra. If you can afford to offer some extra money to these employees, they’ll certainly appreciate it. Many workers are struggling to find a new normal to keep their business operational.
- Share promotions on social media. Bring attention to your favorite stores’ deals through your social networks, encouraging others to shop there too.