We were all thrown for a loop this past spring when our “extended spring break” turned into a remote semester. This past April, The News Record published an article dubbed “5 ways to master the art of online learning,” including advice like utilizing a planner, not abusing Google and setting up a comfortable work environment.
UC students are back, and only 25 percent of classes are in person or hybrid this semester, according to UC’s vice provost of the Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning (CET&L), Bryan Smith. Now that we have learned to adjust to remote learning, here are some tips for surviving a full-semester online.
Schedule breaks and use them well
A lot of classes this semester will be in a “synchronous format,” meaning they are held in real-time via Zoom or Webex. With a lot of these falling back to back with only 10-minute breaks in between, it can be beneficial to use those 10 minutes to stand up, stretch, get a fresh glass of water, open a window, do a 5-minute yoga session with Adriene or find some way to get your blood moving. A little dose of activity will help keep you from getting burnt out by the end of the day and skipping that 3:30 class.
Take advantage of events put on by the school or student organizations
The thought of not having an opportunity for human interaction all semester is tragic for most extroverts. Less tragic for introverts, but we all need a bit of community in our lives. Stay involved, meet new people and enjoy some semblance of college normalcy by participating in one of the many events offered (both in-person and remotely) by organizations around campus. Relax virtually at Meditation Mondays with SKY@UC, join a Youtube watch party with the office of sustainability (this week it’s 13th), or let the professionals tell you how to get involved at the workshop series “Evolving Expectations and Engagement during a Pandemic,” co-hosted by the Student Activities Board and other organizations.
Explore campus
A whole semester taken through your laptop from your dorm room? Sounds a bit too cozy. A change of scenery can do wonders when you feel your mind starts to wander. Take advantage of the nice weather while we still have it and do some work outside. The school Wi-fi works all over campus – inside and out.
Pop into one of the cafes with Wi-fi in the Clifton area. This could be a good way to keep some variation of a weekly routine. Take the time to find your favorite go-to spot for when you need a breather from your dorm room.
Pay attention to your health, mentally and physically
While we’re all cooped up taking classes from our beds, it can be exceedingly easy to slip into unhealthy habits and mindsets. Do your best to keep healthy snacks on hand, stay hydrated, get up. Taking care of your physical health can do wonders for your mental health. In a time like this, becoming overwhelmed or feeling isolated or anxious is likely. If you’re feeling any of these things and can’t seem to shake it on your own, never hesitate to ask for help. UC offers plenty of resources for times like these.
Go easy on yourself
Don’t hold yourself to impossible standards. We’re all figuring this semester out as we go – teachers, students, administration, everyone. Be open and communicative with the people around you about what you need to succeed. Ask questions. Ask for help. Be kind to yourself and those around you. Focus on doing your best and staying healthy.