While some students prepare to head back to their hometowns for summer break, many will remain in the Cincinnati area. Co-ops, summer classes, being a local or just deciding to stay and live with friends are all reasons some might be staying in the city.
Whether you’re unfamiliar with the area or just can’t think of something to do, here are some popular attractions, events and activities you can take advantage of during your summer in Cincinnati.
Green Acres kayaking
Grab some friends and spend some time outdoors this summer by renting a kayak with Green Acres Kayak and floating along the Whitewater River. No reservations are required — simply show up, buy a ticket and enjoy your day.
Attend Taste of Cincinnati
This annual event, dating back to 1979, celebrates and promotes the foods and restaurants of Cincinnati. Food trucks, restaurants and vendors all participate in one central location, so you can try everything and anything you desire. This year’s Taste of Cincinnati will be held May 27-29.
See a drive-in movie
Going to the drive-in combines nostalgia with the outdoors and the fun of going to the movies. Starlite Drive-in and Holiday Auto Theatre are the options closest to the city and are already up and running for the season.
Berry picking at Blooms & Berries Farm
What is better than fresh berries you picked yourself? Blooms & Berries Farm in Loveland offers strawberry, blueberry and blackberry picking. Strawberry season is late May through early June; blackberry season is mid-July; and blueberry season is in June.
Rooftop bars
If you’re 21-plus, Cincinnati has a long list of rooftop bars you can enjoy this summer, including Rhinegeist, AC Upper Deck, Pins and The Blind Pig. If you’re feeling adventurous, try hitting all of these rooftops over break.
Visit Kings Island
Kings Island is a classic Cincinnati summer attraction. With rollercoasters and rides of all sorts, plenty to eat and drink and a water park, you can easily spend a whole day here.
Summerfair
This annual event supports and promotes Greater Cincinnati area artists. Held at Coney Island, Summerfair is a massive, weekend-long art exhibit. This year, the event will be held on June 2-4.
Attend a concert at Riverbend
Riverbend Music Center is Cincinnati’s go-to for summer concerts. An outdoor venue, artists who tour in the warmer months often make stops at Riverbend because of its unique atmosphere. This summer’s featured concert lineup so far includes the “Ohio is for Lovers” music festival, Barenaked Ladies, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Fall Out Boy and many more.
Play sand volleyball at Fifty West
Fifty West Brewing Company is a family-friendly brewery with an interesting twist — the outdoor establishment is full of sand volleyball courts. Grab some friends to make a team and enjoy the sunshine with a game of volleyball.
Take a BB Riverboats tour
BB Riverboats is an iconic part of the Cincinnati section of the Ohio River, and they offer many tours to choose from. From romantic dinner cruises to informative sightseeing tours, there is an outing for everyone.
Check out the Cincinnati Observatory
Along with general admission, the Cincinnati Observatory also has “Astro Evenings,” special events, astronomy classes and more.