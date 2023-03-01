As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become more powerful and accessible to the average person, one thing has become certain among experts; These tools, which are sometimes human-like, are bound to change our world – for better or worse.
In particular, one free-to-use AI-powered platform, ChatGPT, has gained the public spotlight for the same reason—being able to precisely mimic human intelligence. ChatGPT, which launched in November 2022, is a text-based engine that can respond to and build upon the prompts given by the user.
As a college student, inventions like these can become exceptionally useful, especially when navigating your day-to-day student experience. Here are some of the ways you can use ChatGPT to make your life easier:
Day planner
Do you have trouble figuring out what to do on an off day from classes or a weekend evening? This is where ChatGPT can help to create your own specific day plan, so you don’t have to.
First, just ask the engine to create a time-specific plan for your designated location and timeframe. Also, make sure to include any time blocks or events to schedule around. You can also get as specific as you like and include your interests and hobbies in the prompt.
To have ChatGPT write a detailed day or weekend plan, use a variation of this prompt:
“Write me a time-specific plan for a [day, weekend, month, etc.] in Cincinnati from [date] to [date]. Schedule around these events: Class at [date] from [time] and dentist appointment [date] from [time]."
Templates for resumes, cover letters and emails
As a college student, it’s inevitable that you’ll be writing resumes and cover letters for potential jobs. This time is drastically important—as they stand as your first impression for future employers—which is why it’s so important to express your information in the right way.
ChatGPT can help write a resume template that’s specific to your career field, which you can use to drag and drop your information into.
To have ChatGPT write a resume or cover letter, use a variation of this prompt:
“Write me a resume template for a [major] student at the University of Cincinnati looking for an internship."
This can also work with templates for a variety of email types, like letters of introduction or general responses, for instance. To format this prompt, use some variation of this:
“Write me a template for an introductory email for a professor whose class I am about to begin this semester.”
Career plans
Sometimes during college, it’s difficult to get a complete gauge of what your career might look like post-university. ChatGPT can get you on the right track, at least, by creating a career plan based on your personal skills and interests. You can also include any relevant personal information that can shine more perspective on your career preferences.
To have ChatGPT write a career plan, use a variation of this prompt:
“Write me a career plan for someone who is talented at [skill], [skill], [skill], and is very [personal quality].”
While ChatGPT will generate words for you, it’s important to remember that the engine should only be used as a template—especially since any AI-generated text does not qualify as your own intellectual property or work. Additionally, the use of directly copied AI text for assignments or school-related work fits the University of Cincinnati's definition of plagiarism and academic misconduct.