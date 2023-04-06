As the weather warms up and springtime rolls in, it's time to celebrate a classic Mexican-American dish with National Burrito Day. April 6, burrito lovers around Cincinnati and the country can appreciate a staple dish in North and South America. A dish that's been adapted by various cultures and cooking styles, there are many avenues to celebrating National Burrito Day.
There are a couple of ways to do this, whether with your own creation at home or inside one of the Queen City's renowned burrito spots. Cincinnati's famous burrito variations can be found in a number of places around the city—food trucks, pop-up carts and restaurants alike.
Here are some of the best places around the Greater Cincinnati area to find the burrito to properly eat during its day of recognition:
Gomez Salsa
An Over-The-Rhine crowd favorite, Gomez Salsa carries the "Turtle Shell" burrito, essentially a standard burrito with a unique twist—as the outer shell is sealed with a crunchy and cheesy tostada layer. For spice lovers, they also offer a "Diablo" burrito with rice, jalapenos, Mexican-style crema, spicy habanero sauce, salsa, lettuce and cheese.
Bubbakoo's Burritos
Bubbakoo's Burritos has what you're looking for if you want a truly extraordinary burrito. One of the dishes that exemplifies this is the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Burrito, which is consistent with the other daring and savory dishes served at this eatery. It includes crispy fried chicken smothered in Nashville hot sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo.
Bubbakoo's spicy heat doesn't end there, however. Tender buffalo-style chicken, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and blue cheese dressing are just some of the ingredients of their "Buffalo Chicken" burrito, which is a fantastic option for people who prefer a milder spice. Bubbakoo's isn't necessarily known for serving authentic Mexican burritos but for their unique takes on a seemingly perfected food item.
Habanero's
Habanero's Restaurant in Clifton is the place to go for a tasty meal with a substantial amount of food. Most of their burrito options are customizable, but one solid choice is to create a California-style burrito that includes beef asada, fries, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. It's the perfect combination of Mexican flavors and California influence. If you're craving heat, build your own honey sriracha chicken burrito — stuffed with classic burrito fillings and hot salsa.
Looking to make your burritos at home? Here's a simple, beginner-friendly recipe for a delicious homemade burrito:
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef or chicken
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 c. cooked rice
1 c. shredded cheese
Flour tortillas
Optional toppings: salsa, guacamole, sour cream
Instructions:
In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium heat until browned.
Add the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the skillet and stir to combine.
Add the black beans and rice to the skillet and stir to combine.
Warm the tortillas in the microwave for 10-15 seconds.
Place a spoonful of the beef and bean mixture in the center of each tortilla.
Top with shredded cheese and any optional toppings you desire.
Fold the sides of the tortilla inwards, then roll the burrito from the bottom up.
Serve hot and enjoy.
Enjoy National Burrito Day anyway you want; there's no incorrect way to enjoy a burrito, whether dining out or preparing them at home.