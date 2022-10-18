"Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" is a movie perfect for Gen Z. The who-dun-it film, directed by Halina Reijen, is chalked full of gaslighting, toxicity and narcissism. However, these terms aren't thrown around willy-nilly; they are relevant to the film.
We're first introduced to Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova), smooching it up on the screen. After the smooch, we're taken to David's (Pete Davidson), Sophie's best friend, house party at his parents' extravagant mansion. We're then introduced to Sophie's group of friends, who are not the most likable and give an icy shoulder to her presence.
Alice (Rachel Sennott) is a treat and the comic relief of the film. She stands out compared to the rest of the cast so easily. She's charismatic, hilarious and talkative – you're wondering if she would have a podcast. And, surprise, surprise, she does, in fact, have a podcast in the film about "hanging out with your smartest and funniest friend." Then David's delusional girlfriend, Emma, believes everyone is in love with them. Jordan (Myha'la Herrold) is an aggressively competitive character. Then Greg (Lee Pace), a random older man Alice matched with on Tinder, makes the scene.
It all seems like it would be a chill night, but once they play their game of "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies," all things turn loose, and bodies drop one by one. It's an intense, exhilarating and funny ride of a film. The deeper the movie goes, the more you see how insufferable these rich kids are, besides modest Bee.
The premise of this movie isn't unique – a simple who-dun-it thriller/comedy flick. It's easy to envision who the theater, arts and business majors are in the film. They may not make sense together, but it makes perfect sense because a group of college friends tends to be an interesting concoction. From the way they speak and the stereotypical tropes that are carried in the film. But the unique storyline keeps the momentum going; it's fresh, and it feels like you're in the movie with them.
"Your parents are upper middle class" is this generation's "you're a virgin who can't drive" type of moment (referring to the classic 1995 flick, "Clueless") when Alice says that hilarious rebuttal.
It's a movie that puts the insecurities we face blatantly and has some of the funniest tropes. It's a flick some will either love or hate. It's best to hear these lines acted out rather than read as they can read in a classist manner, as seen above.
As events unravel and turn chaotic, hilarious moments are born, thanks to Alice. For example, as the group tries to figure out who the killer is, Alice is interrogated about how much she knows Greg. "He's a libra moon," she says.
While Sophie and Bee have an emotional moment, Alice steals the scene again and says, "I have body dysmorphia," as a moment of vulnerability and relatability.
The cast is strong, and no one seems out of place. Even Pete Davidson, who I was a bit nervous about, is at the same level as his co-stars.
Currently, at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds up as one of the top horror flicks of the year, along with great releases like "Nope," "X," "Pearl," and "Barbarian."
It would've been the ultimate gay film of 2022 had they added Kim Petras to the mix. It had Slayyyter and the controversial Azealia Banks playing throughout the movie, then Charli XCX coming in hot at the end credits with her fiery track, "Hot Girl."
It's currently for rent on streaming services. And it's a perfect watch for the spooky season to view with friends. It's not too scary and has that perfect blend of edginess that A24 films have; it's a film of surprises.