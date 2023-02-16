College students may find themselves spending more time cooking for themselves than ever before. With creating your own meal, however, comes the freedom to explore the innumerable quantity of recipes to try out.
Personally, when I first started cooking, I started with simple dishes—but always was limited by the inability to cook some of my favorite foods, like chicken parmesan and fried chicken. This was because of something that many first-time chefs regularly feel: a fear of frying with oil. This fear is understandable, as the process can be both difficult and dangerous.
While it can be intimidating to try new cooking techniques, there’s a perfect middle ground for college students: shallow-frying.
This method is perfect for making fried foods without worrying about deep frying in a pot of oil. Shallow-frying is a cooking method that involves cooking food in a small amount of oil. It’s a popular way of cooking for beginners because it is easy to learn, and the results are delicious. In this guide, I’ll be discussing the basics of shallow frying and provide a recipe that you can try at home.
Choosing the right oil
The first step to shallow frying is choosing the right oil. You want to use an oil that has a high smoke point, which means that it can withstand high temperatures without burning. Some good options include canola oil, peanut oil and my preference, olive oil. It is also important to use an oil that has a neutral flavor so that it does not overpower the taste of your food.
Preparing your food
Before you start shallow-frying, you need to prepare whichever food you’re trying to fry—whether it’s chicken, steak or anything else that suits your palate. This first involves dipping your food into a mixture of flour and any spices you’d like, which helps to create a crispy and flavorful crust. After the food is covered in flour, dip your desired food in a bowl of beaten eggs, coating everything completely. For the crust, cover the egg-washed piece of food in spiced breadcrumbs—or any fine and crunchy topping, like crushed chips for example.
Cooking your food
To shallow-fry your food, heat a small amount of oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add your food and cook it until it is golden brown on both sides. Make sure to turn your food over halfway through the cooking process to ensure that it cooks evenly. Once your food is cooked, remove it from the pan and place it on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.
Parm-crusted chicken recipe
Parmesan-crusted chicken is a delicious and easy recipe that is perfect for beginner cooks. Here is a recipe that you can try in your own house, apartment or dorm kitchen:
Ingredients:
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (as thin as possible)
1 c. flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp. all-purpose Italian seasoning
2 eggs
1 c. breadcrumbs
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
3 tbsp. marinara sauce
1 lemon
Oil for shallow frying
Instructions:
In a shallow dish or plate, mix together the flour and preferred spices.
In another shallow dish, beat the eggs.
In a third shallow dish, mix together the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese.
Dip each chicken breast into the flour mixture, then into the egg mixture, and then into the breadcrumb mixture, making sure to coat the chicken evenly.
Heat a small amount of oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Cook each chicken breast for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
Once the chicken is cooked, transfer it to a plate lined with paper towel and let rest for a few minutes.
Plate the fried chicken cutlet and top with a squeeze of lemon juice, marinara sauce and some extra cheese.