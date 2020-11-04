There’s nothing better than waking to some carb-y cheesy goodness the morning after having a few too many drinks. Instead of reaching for the takeout menu, try these decadent hangover “cures” the next time you wake up still feeling a little buzzed.
Easy Breakfast Burrito
Ingredients (serves 2)
- Two large flour tortillas
- One large Yukon gold potato
- Four eggs
- ½ cup shredded cheddar
- One avocado
- Sriracha
- Salt, pepper, garlic powder, and parsley to taste.
- One tbsp butter (for cooking)
Instructions
- Chop the potato evenly and sauté in butter on medium-low heat for 15 minutes, or until fork tender. Flip potatoes halfway.
- Add the eggs and cheese to the skillet and scramble them with the potatoes.
- Add the scrambled egg, cheese, and potato mixture to a heated tortilla. Top with avocado and sriracha.
Breakfast Top Ramen
Ingredients
- One top ramen packet
- One egg
- Two slices bacon of your choosing
- Freshly chopped scallions
- Butter
Instructions
- Bring two cups of water to a boil. Add seasoning packet, butter and a teaspoon of sriracha to the water and stir. Add the noodles and cook until softened.
- Pour noodles in a separate bowl and top with a soft-boiled egg, bacon and fresh scallions.
Patty Melt (serves 2)
Ingredients
- ½ pound ground beef (This can be replaced with “impossible” or “beyond” vegetarian beef)
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- Four slices sourdough or rye bread
- Four slices American cheese
- One large onion
- Butter and vegetable oil for cooking
Instructions
- Julienne one large onion and sauté in butter on low heat. Butter will burn, so frequently add water to the pan until onions are dark brown and caramelized.
- Combine salt, garlic powder, and onion powder with ground beef and form two thin patties. Heat a skillet with vegetable oil and cook patties on medium-high for about two minutes each side.
- Assemble your patty melt in this order: bread, cheese slice, beef patty, cheese slice, caramelized onions, bread.
- Heat butter in a skillet and toast both sides of your patty melt until the cheese is melted and the bread is toasted.