Exams, final projects and job applications are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the pressures that an average college student endures.
Amid daily chaos towards the end of the University of Cincinnati's (UC) spring semester, scheduling time for self-care is vital. Meditation is one method that can not only help you relax and separate yourself from schoolwork but also improve your mental clarity. Meditation is a broad term, however, that describes a variety of methods in which people spend time contemplating, focusing and relaxing.
Guided meditation
With guided meditation, you listen to an audio file or a live person's voice as they lead you through relaxation techniques like deep breathing and mental imagery. This can be especially helpful for beginners — as a step-by-step guide is an easy way to stay focused on your meditation and avoid distraction.
Headspace and Calm are two of the most well-known guided meditation applications, and they both have free and commercial versions. Currently, UC students have access to a free Calm premium subscription. These applications can be a convenient starting point for those curious about meditation but uncertain about where to begin.
Scribbling meditation
While it may seem unconventional, one great approach to releasing tension or stress is to, quite simply, scribble on a post-it note or sheet of paper – letting your pen move freely as your mind sees fit. On one sheet, your emotions could produce a densely shaded blob of scribbles, and on another, a light-handed sketch. During this process, allow yourself to draw without intending to create something specific. Through aimless drawing, you can help focus and express your thoughts in a controlled yet abstract manner.
Breathing exercises
Your breathing patterns are an integral part of any meditation — especially as they relate to your heartbeat and stress levels. When controlled correctly, the right breathing style can help you take your meditation session to the next level of effectiveness. One such practice is the 4-7-8 breathing method, which includes inhaling for four seconds, holding your breath for seven seconds and then exhaling for eight seconds. This method is especially helpful when trying to slow your heart rate — as a long exhale does just that. This method is easy to practice anywhere — whether you're working at your desk, resting in bed or waiting for class to start.
Another popular breathing technique is the Wim Hof method. It entails several rapid, deep breaths followed by holding your breath. Many who use this technique cite feeling more energized and, most importantly, less stressed. However, it's important to remember that these methods should only be utilized under the guidance of a qualified teacher or healthcare professional.
Reflection when walking
This is certainly a less formal or organized version of meditation, but a mindful walk can be just as effective as traditional meditation. Where this differs from a normal walking session is your intention and mindset during the process. Instead of letting your mind run completely free, try to especially pay attention to your surroundings and how your body feels with each step. With the feeling of each step and breath, this is a great way to feel more grounded and in touch with your surroundings and body.
This is also useful for individuals who have trouble sitting still — which can be an integral factor in a longer meditation session. This activity can also be modified depending on your preferred activity level— as you can substitute walking with simply standing or stretching.
Although there are a variety of meditation styles, it can still be difficult to figure out when to incorporate them into your life. Here are some ideas for short-term ways to include meditation into your day:
Spend five minutes in guided meditation during your study breaks.
Spend ten minutes writing before bed to relax and encourage sleep.
Take a few deep breaths and use the 4-7-8 breathing technique before a stressful event, such as an exam or job interview.