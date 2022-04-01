Spring has sprung and the city is eager to get out and do something after months of staying inside. If you’re looking to get out this week, there are events across the city, with everything from live music, panel discussions and public workout classes taking place.
April 1 – 2: Spring Concert Series
Fountain Square’s Spring Concert Series will return this Friday evening with Cincinnati acts, Hillary Hahn with Kaitlyn Peace and Elia Burkhart. On Saturday, Juan Cosby Quartet with Renchler and Danbient will take the stage for the second night of this two-month concert series. On top of the free music, Fountain Square’s bar will be open to supply drinks for your night out.
Free, 7 – 10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., more information here.
Apr 5 – 6: Workout on the Green
If you’re looking to fit in a midweek workout to clear your mind from the stress of homework, Washington Park’s Workout on the Green will return to its midweek spots this Tuesday and Wednesday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday this spring, classes are free and taught by licensed and trained instructors.
Free, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., more information here.
April 7: Tunes and Blooms
Every spring, the Cincinnati Zoo invites local musicians to take the stage once a week at the zoo to welcome spring and the warm weather. Headlining this year’s first Tunes and Blooms event is Highly Likely, a five-member band that are described as “campfire jams and island vibes all rolled up in blue grass.” In addition to the animals and free music, the botanical gardens will be in bloom, offering visitors a chance to explore one of only two botanical gardens in Ohio and one of the largest tulips displays in the Midwest.
Zoo admission varies, 6 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., more information and tickets here.
April 7: “Unmasking the Realities: Reconstructing the Truth of Our Story”
If you’re unable to make it downtown for any events, the Freedom Center will host a virtual panel this Thursday night to discuss history beyond what we learn from our high school textbooks. Especially timely due to recent “divisive concepts” bills being voted on in the Ohio House, three historians will discuss “the miseducation and falsehoods we’ve been taught through the educational system,” according to the Freedom Center’s website.
Free, registration required, 6 p.m., more information here.
Through April 25: Isa Gagarin: Risåki (Receding Wave)
With just over three weeks before it leaves the Contemporary Arts Center, “Risåki (Receding Wave),” by Guamanian artist Isa Gagarin is the perfect exhibit to checkout this week. Featuring sculptures, prints and paintings based on Gagarin’s experience in nature and knowledge of color theory, “Risåki” explores the “relationships between body and place and the power that something as subtle as a shift in the way we see, might trigger greater shifts in consciousness and therefore, in action,” according to the museum’s website.
Free, times vary, Contemporary Arts Center, 44 East 6th St., more information here.