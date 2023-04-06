The Cincinnati area is full of things to do and places to go, and one thing is for sure on any given weekend: A Cincinnatian will have some form of sports to watch. A city with four of the five major sports runs, Cincinnati's sports culture runs deep from the professional to the youth level.
As the university-level basketball programs have wrapped up their respective seasons, Cincinnati Bearcats fans yearn for a new season of local sports to watch and enjoy.
Here are some sports-related events going on in the near future:
Cincinnati Bearcats baseball series vs. Memphis Tigers
For the Bearcats, the team also finds themselves on a road trip, with a weekend series in Memphis against the Tigers scheduled. It's a 7 p.m. start for the games on Thursday and Friday, while Saturday is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch. These games can be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you'll need a subscription to watch the Bearcats this weekend unless you're willing to travel to Memphis. Griffin Hugus and Chase Hopewell are the confirmed starters for the Bearcats.
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union
After making the MLS playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, FC Cincinnati is poised to make a run at the cup. The club is in first place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points through six games. With a record of 4-2-0, FC Cincinnati is the only team in the East not to have lost a game.
Forward Sergio Santos and midfielder Júnior Moreno lead the way with six goals each. Former members of MLS Best XI last season, a special honor given to the best players at each position, Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez, continue to be key assets in the lineup. Vazquez scored the lone goal in last week's 1-0 road win over Nashville SC.
FC Cincinnati will close out their two-game homestand this Saturday against defending Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on Apple TV. TQL Stadium is a short nine-minute drive from campus for those hoping to attend. Opening in 2021, the 26,000-seat stadium is a must-visit for any soccer fan. Tickets for this game start at $35.
Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Also sitting in first place, the Cincinnati Cyclones sit atop the Central Division with a 45-13-6 record and 99 points. Playing in the ECHL, the Cyclones are a minor league hockey club affiliated with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
Zach Andrusiak and Louie Caporusso are two huge reasons for Cincinnati's success. Each with 70 points on the season, the two forwards have scored 20-plus goals and 40-plus assists on the season. Thanks in part to a 21-game point streak, the Cyclones have already locked up a spot in the postseason. With five regular season games left, Cincinnati has one game left at the Heritage Bank Center.
The regular season home finale is this Saturday at 7:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. All tickets are $21, and the game will be livestreamed on FloSports.
Heritage Bank Center lies directly beside Great American Ballpark. With plenty of parking and restaurants, a Cyclones game is a perfect Saturday night. Certain concessions will also be $2 since it is fan appreciation night.
Monster Jam
For car lovers or those just looking to enjoy the last full weekend without the stress of finals, Monster Jam is it. Coming to Heritage Bank for April 15 and 16, the motorsport tour has been around since 1992.
April 15 features two shows, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. The Sunday event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Lasting around three hours, the action-packed show features car demolitions and unique stunts. Although very loud, Monster Jam is a fun way to spend an afternoon and hang out with friends.
Cincinnati Reds series vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Obviously, this is not saying to drive all the way to Philadelphia to watch the Reds play the Phillies. For a college student, that would impractical. Instead, you can watch or listen to the oldest franchise in baseball on 700 WLW on the radio, or Bally Sports Cincinnati on television. The series was originally supposed to start on Thursday evening, but because of weather concerns, it has been postponed to an afternoon game on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
The remaining games of the series are to be played on time as of this writing, with the games on Saturday and Sunday scheduled for 4:05 and 1:05, respectively. The second-year trio of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft will be pitching for the Reds against the defending National League champions.