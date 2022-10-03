In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained.
Oct. 4: Flavors of Fall
UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
Free. 4:30-6 p.m. Health Science Building Atrium. Information here.
Oct. 7: Fall Fest and Taste of Bellevue
Complete with food, music, a pumpkin patch and hayrides, there will be plenty to do and see at this festival in the Bellevue Entertainment District.
Free. 5-10 p.m. 200-700 blocks of Fairfield Ave. Information here.
Oct 7-9: Fright Night Weekend
Catch a classic Halloween movie this weekend - or three or four - at Washington Park. They will be screening "Ghostbusters," "Halloweentown," "Beetlejuice" and "Hocus Pocus," and the bar will be open for guests during the movies.
Free. Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 8 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
Oct 7-9: Operation Pumpkin and Art Festival
The 11th Annual Operation Pumpkin and Art Festival has fall activities for all, from giant pumpkins and pumpkin carving to a pet parade or art vendors. It's the largest festival in Butler County.
Free. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. High Street. Information here.
Oct. 8: Cincinnati Rollergirls Game
After a two-and-a-half year break due to COVID, the Cincinnati Rollergirls are returning with two games this fall ahead of the spring season. Catch the second game at Sports Plus in Evendale.
Ticket prices and start time TBD. 10765 Reading Rd. Information here.
Oct. 8: Urban Farming Festival
This festival will teach attendants how to practice sustainability and teach mindfulness through yoga, hiking, music and engaging with animals. There will also be food trucks and other activities.
Free. 3:30-8:30 p.m. 1580 Summit Rd. Information here.
Oct. 8: Fashion Forward: Pop-Up Shopping Experience
Artologe Studio's Fashion Forward event includes clothing, jewelry and accessories vendors, refreshments, including bottomless mimosas, a swag bag, and more.
$10. Noon-6 p.m. 1010 Race St. Information here.