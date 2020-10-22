You don't have to wait until Halloween to get out into the city this weekend. Cincinnati hosts tons of events every week to get the locals out. As it's the final weekend before Halloween, there's no shortage of things to do. Get out there and take advantage of some of these fun events.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Freaks, Fangs and Fishnets
The Queen Bee Cabaret is celebrating Halloween early this year with their Freaks, Fangs and Fishnets burlesque and variety show. Come and compete for the top seat in their glamorous costume contest, taste some of the special Halloween-themed beverages available, and rock along to the resounding beat of live music performed by The Jimmy Psycho Experiment. Two shows are available for attendance throughout the night, but either will rock your world this weekend.
4 – 11 p.m. Five Points Alley, 2425 Gilbert Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Music at the Market
Findlay Market has become renowned in the Cincinnati community, not just for the plethora of locally produced foods showcased in its farmer's market, but also for its local music scene. Music at the Market incorporates tons of musicians from the community to create opportunities for them to showcase their talent and for their market guests to shop to the heartwarming tunes.
12 – 2 p.m. Findlay Market, 1801 Race St.
Highlight | Hollywood Drive-In Theatre
For just $25 per car, the Hollywood Drive-In Theatre brings together the old-school drive-in experience with the excitement and thrill of modern-day movies. The locally-owned theatre is a favorite for families and groups of friends to take advantage of on the weekends, as a place that hosts a variety of films, including "movies you loved as a kid, movies your kids will love and a whole bunch in between."
The drive-in returned this year, rebuilt from the long-vacant Hollywood Theatre that first opened in 1925. When the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation first decided to turn the old theatre into a drive-in, they planned on doing so just during the summer to bring the community together in a safe, fun environment for all. Doing so was a way to bring the community together in a way that was also safe under COVID guidelines that came to take over the city. After receiving extremely popular feedback, they continued to extend the experience for even longer.
If you get out to the drive-in, be sure to check out the nearby local restaurants and place orders for a meal to chow down on during the film. The theatre does typically sell pizza by the slice or hot dogs to their customers as well. Tickets can be purchased online on the theatre's website, where they also maintain a schedule for each of their movies.