There’s a lot to do in the city this week, particularly during the weekend. Get your fill of tacos and coffee during Cincinnati Taco Week and Cincinnati Coffee Festival. Also, check out these other events and happenings in between.
Oct. 17-23: Cincinnati Taco Week
Many of Cincinnati’s favorite taco locations will offer $2 tacos all week long. Taco Week Passports will be provided to guide you to different restaurants and keep track of where you’ve been.
Free. Various locations. Information here.
Oct. 21-22: ArtLocal Art Show
View art made by the community at this art gallery with a bonus show by the Ohio Watercolors Society.
Free. Friday, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 9158 Winton Rd. Information here.
Oct. 22: Fall Fest at Burnet Woods
Get outdoors and enjoy fall with an afternoon of live music, pumpkin carving, nature education and food trucks right off campus at Burnet Woods.
$2 donation for admission. 1-6 p.m. 3251 Brookline Ave. Information here.
Oct. 22: Bizarre Bazaar at Pandemonium
Makers, artists and vendors are coming together at this Covington restaurant. Enjoy food and drinks at the bar while shopping.
Free. 3-8 p.m. 3428 Decoursey Ave. Information here.
Oct. 22: The Original Findlay Market Tour
Findlay Market is a popular place to be in Cincinnati. But how much do you know about it? Take the tour to learn about its history and try samples from various merchants.
$35. 90-minute walking tour, 3 p.m. 1801 Race St. Information here.
Oct. 22-23: Cincinnati Coffee Festival
Check out the largest coffee festival in the Midwest with coffee and tea shops, roasters, bakeries, chocolatiers and more. The festival is run by the Ohio River Foundation, a nonprofit that conserves and protects the Ohio River watershed.
$17.50-$37.25. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 1241 Elm St. Information here.
Oct. 22-23: Fall Fest Weekend
Visit Washington Park for a weekend of fall activities, vendors ranging from baked goods to pet needs and live music.
Free. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
Oct. 23: Fall Food Fest
Findlay Market is highlighting all the fall goods it has to offer this season. Tickets can be purchased to sample goods from market vendors, and there will also be a fall-themed photo booth and live music.
$10-$20. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1801 Race St. Information here.