Cool fall weather has made a surprise reappearance in place of frigid chills this week, so don’t miss your chance to get out and bask in the rays of the sun. We’ve put together a list of events in Cincinnati that are worth checking out in the coming days.
Performances
Nov. 12: Bring Your Own Mic Night
Bring your own mic or variety talent. All talents welcome. Singing, juggling, circus, comedy? Bring your friends and display your skills.
Free, 7 – 10 p.m. Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St. Register here.
Nov. 14 – 15: Family Circus Performance and Class
Bring your family out to enjoy a live circus performance from Circus Mojo. Following the show, you will get to try some safe, socially distanced circus tricks.
$5 – 10, 2 – 3:30 p.m. Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St. Tickets here.
Food
Nov. 11: Beer & Cookie Dough Pairing
Taft’s beer and Pendleton Parlor Edible Cookie Dough equals a perfect night. With your ticket, you’ll get a flight of four different beers, each perfectly paired with a different edible cookie dough.
$12, 5 – 8 p.m. Taft’s Brewpourium, 4831 Spring Grove Ave. Tickets here.
Nov. 14: Dining in the Dark
A part of attending the dinner includes eating blindfolded so that people can better understand the challenges that the blind and visually impaired deal with daily. Guests will enjoy an online auction, wine pull and bourbon raffle along with virtual entertainment.
Free, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
Nov. 15: Beer & Bagel Pairing
Taft’s partnered with local friends the OTR Bagel Bar for a beer and bagels pairing to kickoff your Sunday. With your ticket, you’ll get a flight of five different beers, each perfectly paired with a fresh bagel and cream cheese.
$15, noon – 4 p.m. Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race St. Tickets here.
Art
Nov. 15: Art on Vine
Up to 80 local makers displaying and selling their fine art and handmade goods in the stunning Washington Park among hundreds of arts and crafts lovers. Art on Vine was created to provide a unique, fun, one-on-one art-buying experience.
Free, noon – 7 p.m. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St. Information here.
School Events
Nov. 10: Black Jeopardy
Bring your friends and join HGA for a Black Jeopardy. You will be entered into a raffle for some amazing prizes just for playing and the winning tea will receive additional entries into the raffle to increase your chances.
Free, 4 – 5:30 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
Nov. 12: Trivia Thursdays
Virtual trivia every Thursday. You can play solo or get your friends together for a fun, socially distanced night together.
Free, 8 – 9 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
Bonus
Nov. 9-15: One Team Scavenger Hunt
This is a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race and an informative self-guided tour. Each adventure consists of a series of locations that you are guided to where you are required to answer questions or solve puzzles to receive your next instruction.
$19.99, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 171 Joe Nuxhall Way. Tickets here.
Nov. 11: Project Cincy Workout
Seasongood Pavilion is bringing November Project to Cincinnati with a weekly workout that combines running and body-weight exercises while using natural surroundings. It’s a high-energy and positive environment that is fit for people of all fitness levels.
Free, 6:15 – 7 a.m. Seasongood Pavilion, 500 Art Museum Dr. Information here.
Nov. 13: Arnold's Bar & Grill Ghost Hunt
Join Cornerstone Paranormal to investigate the oldest bar in Cincinnati. You’ll hear about the history of the bar, as well as staff experiences as they work there daily. A special, yet bit gory, part of the investigation will be added.
$40, 10:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Arnold’s Bar & Grill, 210 E. 8th St. Tickets here.
Nov. 13: Friday the 13th
Celebrate the unluckiest day of the year at the Dent Schoolhouse on Friday the 13th. To get into the mood, every character is either a hockey mask killer or a slasher victim.
$25+, 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave. Tickets here.