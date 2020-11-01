It’s November, which means it’s time to gear up for the final month of fall and enjoy the last few weeks of sweater weather before the winter freeze comes in. Enjoy getting out and about at some of these fun events this week.
But first, because it is the first week of November and an election year, get out and vote. Polls in Hamilton County will close at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. If you have yet to vote but have a packed schedule on Tuesday, make your way to the Board of Elections from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday. Anticipate long lines wherever you go. Pack a snack, wear comfortable shoes, and exercise your right to vote and participate in America’s democracy. Find your polling location here.
Performances
Nov. 5: ODD: Cabaret Edition
ODD Presents is kicking off November with another night of mayhem and mischief. Join your favorite cast at the Cabaret as they welcome special guests Delusiona Grandeur and Molly Mormen.
$5, 7:30 p.m. The Cabaret, 1122 Walnut St. Information here.
Food
Nov. 7: Circus and Culture in Ludlow
This meal celebrates the artists from 37 countries that have contributed to creating our big top. We are excited to host Fire Lab for an evening of delicious cuisine, fine wines and craft beers by Bircus Brewing Co.
$60, 6 – 11 p.m. Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St. Tickets here.
Nov. 8: Pilates + Brunch
This high energy class features pilates exercise in a bootcamp format. All attendees will get a special brunch menu to enjoy after class.
$15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Taft’s Brewpourium, 4831 Spring Grove Ave. Tickets here.
Art
Nov. 7: Winter Craft Show
Come shop from local vendors and small businesses. You’ll receive a coupon to use on attractions and will have over 50 different vendors to shop from!
Free, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. EnterTRAINment Junction, 7379 Squire Ct. Register here.
Nov. 7-8: Winterwald Christmas Market
Come join us in Germania’s Winterwald. Steins, nutcrackers, smokers, holzstube, pyramids, ornaments, advent calendars, toys and general merchandise will be available for purchase.
$5 – 20, various times. Germania Society of Cincinnati, 3529 W. Kemper Road. Tickets here.
School Events
Nov. 5: Q&A with Casey Frey
Join for a Q&A session with famous comedian and Internet personality Casey Frey. With his natural charm and massive fan base, Casey Frey is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after comedians and personalities.
Free, 8 – 10 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
Nov. 6: Scott Pilgrim vs the World Netflix Party
Join for the movie, a discussion about boundaries and a chance to win a prize. The Netflix party link will be emailed the day of the movie.
Free 9 – 11 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
OTHER
Nov. 2-8: Checkpoint Challenges
A physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people. Find your way between checkpoints using only a map, a compass and your own navigation skills.
$5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Smale Riverfront Park, 415 W Mehring Way. Tickets here.
Nov. 6-7: Lights Out - Killer Toys
Lights Out is now taken over by the new character, the Toy Maker. Each group gets one glowstick and maneuvers the schoolhouse in the dark while it’s filled with monsters.
$25, 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave. Tickets here.
Nov. 6-8: Brian Regan
Brian Regan has distinguished himself as one of the premier comedians in the country. The perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality, Brian fills theaters with fervent fans.
$42, various times. Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row. Tickets here.
Nov. 7: Free Community Yoga
Surrounded by trees, blue skies and green grass, we meet at the historic bandstand located in Burnet Woods and embrace the presence of nature in yoga.
11 – 11:45 a.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand, 280 Burnet Woods Dr. Register here.
Nov. 8: Mini Healing Sessions
Whether you need a “tune up” or want to try energy healing for the first time, come soak up some healing, self care. Each session includes Reiki, Crystal Therapy and Vibrational Sound Therapy.
$20, noon – 5 p.m. Simply Magic, 10921 Reed Hartman Hwy. Information here.