If you’re going home for the holidays next week, be sure to make the most of this week with some of the most exciting events going on.
Performances
Nov. 22: The Eagles Project
Coming back after their sold out performance in 2019, you’re not going to want to miss this concert experience. Their amazing harmonies and musicianship create a representation of Eagles music and solo work from Frey Henley and Walsh, like no other.
$12. 5 – 8 p.m. The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave. Tickets here.
Food
Nov. 22: Bad Girl Brunch
Get the girls together, put on your best fall outfit and come kick it at Revel. Revel is bringing back brunch and bottomless mimosas.
(21+) $5 – 10, 2 – 6 p.m. Revel OTR Urban Winery, 111 E. 12th St. Tickets here.
Art
Nov. 21: Blink Art Showcase
Come and see the remarkable transformation of the new ADC West Gallery, all while enjoying the stunning artwork of over 150 of the nation’s most talented artists who are featured in this year’s Blink Art Resource.
Free, noon – 5 p.m. ADC Fine Art | West, 1013 York St. Register here.
School Events
Nov. 16: Total Body Tone Outdoor Fitness Class
Join Maryam for a 45-minute total body tone. This is a limited body workout and will use body weight; no equipment needed.
Free, 3 – 4 p.m. Nippert Stadium. RSVP here.
Nov. 16: Sip & Paint
Join SIS and UC Black Women on the Move for our eighth annual Sip and Paint. Be ready to have your beverage ready for this virtual event.
Free, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
Nov. 16: Meditation Mondays
A powerful, guided session with practical tools that can help you relax, cope with anxiety, boost immunity and stay happy.
Free, 6 – 6:45 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
Nov. 16: Game Night - Pictionary
Join for a relaxed game night to break up the monotony of the weekdays. We will play Pictionary using skribbl.io and video chat at the same time for a virtual game night with friends and new connections.
Free, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Virtual. RSVP here.
Bonus
Nov. 21: Axe Throwing
Nov. 21 is free axe throwing at CinCity Harley-Davidson. We will have a free cook out, with a brand-new coffee truck, beer and more. If you can, bring a toy for our toy drive this season.
Free, noon – 5 p.m. CinCity Harley-Davidson, 1799 Tennessee Ave. Information here.
Nov. 21: Red Dog’s Mutt Market
A Mutt Market is like a Farmer’s Market or Flea Market but for your dog. Leash up your pup and come shop from all of Cincy’s coolest pet vendors. Stock up on your local pet treats and food, doggie accessories, dog vitamins, dog themed art and so much more.
Free, 1 – 5 p.m. Red Dog Park, 5081 Madison Rd. Information here.
Nov. 21 – Jan. 3: PNC Festival of Lights
The Cincinnati Zoo will be shining bright as we’re once again transformed into a “Wild Wonderland.” Visitors can also ride the Toyland Express train ride, marvel at the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake or snack at a S’mores-n-More stand.
Free with admission, 1 – 9 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St. Information here.