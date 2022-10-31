Spooky season may be ending, but there is still plenty to do this week. Enjoy the sights, sounds and eats of the Queen City by checking out these local festivals, fairs, markets and other happenings.
Nov. 3: Art and Mindfulness
This class at the Cincinnati Art Museum begins with guided meditation and a discussion on mindfulness skills, followed by instruction on new art-making techniques. No prior art or meditation experience is necessary.
$40-$80. 6-7:45 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr. Information here.
Nov. 4-6: OutReels Cincinnati Film Showing
OutReels, a volunteer organization that educates and promotes discussion of LGBTQ+ films, is showing 16 shorts and features documentaries from various countries.
$12 per session. Various start times. 801 Matson Pl. Information here.
Nov. 5: Northside Record Fair
Whether you’re looking for a specific genre of music or want to discover something new, you’ll find it here at one of the largest record fairs in the Midwest. Records, cassettes, posters, CDs, T-shirts and other music merchandise will be up for sale by vendors.
$5-$10. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 4222 Hamilton Ave. Information here.
Nov. 5: Mt. Washington Pumpkin Chuck
Check out this free festival hosted by Mt. Washington’s Community Council for local music, food and drink - and flying pumpkins.
Free, $5 per pumpkin chuck. 2221 Oxford Ave. Information here.
Nov. 5: Queen City Blues Fest
Listen to a lineup of Blues musicians performing on three different stages at The Southgate House Revival.
$15-$20. 7 p.m.-midnight. 111 E Sixth St. Information here.
Nov. 5: Second Annual Pride Market
Sponsored by Cincinnati Pride and PRISM Cincinnati, this Washington Park market promotes LGBTQ-owned businesses, non-profit vendors and food trucks.
Free. 10 a.m.-4p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
Nov. 6: Fibonacci Farmer’s Market
Vendors at this Fibonacci Brewing Company event include local farms, bakeries, a coffee company, food trucks and more.
Free. Noon-3 p.m. 1445 Compton Rd. Information here.
Nov. 6: Oakley Kitchen Fall Market
Get your fall necessities and anything else you might be in the market for at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall from local businesses offering produce, spices, oils, home decor, jewelry and more.
Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 3715 Madison Rd. Information here.