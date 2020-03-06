It’s the first full weekend of March, meaning warm weather is right around the corner. Get out and get in the spring spirit with these exciting activities.
Friday, March 6
The Prince Experience
Gabriel Sanchez has portrayed the musical prodigy of Prince since the early 2000s, and his inspired shows have moved from small-scale productions to stunning performances. Take advantage of this chance to experience an authentic take on a real-life Prince show, complete with choreographed dances, flashy costumes, and the psychedelic music unique to the complete persona of the “purple one.”
9 p.m., Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St.
“The Secret Garden”
CCM is telling the childhood story of “The Secret Garden,” recreated through an enticing musical performance. Enjoy the tale of young Mary Lennox and her adventures in her reclusive uncle’s magic garden, emphasizing elements of “forgiveness and renewal” with the added musical flare and alluring characters.
7:30 p.m., Corbett Auditorium, 290 CCM Blvd.
Saturday, March 7
Rocky Horror Picture Show
The renowned cult classic, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, comes to life this Friday night. The Esquire Theatre is playing one of the most popular films in cinema and is encouraging its audience to actively participate in the antics. Prepare for a unique viewing experience, as the theater asks its viewers to dress up for the occasion, bringing along flashlights and noisemakers for added effect to bring together a community of movie-buffs and enthusiastic fans.
11:55 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave.
Puzzling Adventures
Grab a friend and get your competitive spirit ready for a scavenger hunt across the city. Puzzling Adventures uses your phone to guide you from location to location, offering questions and puzzles to usher you from one clue to the next. The game is carefully crafted to cater to players of any age and are completely self-guided. Race against your competitors to win first place or take your time enjoying each step of the journey and the various places the game will take you throughout the entirety of the day.
10 a.m.-10 p.m., Central Riverfront Garage, 171 Joe Nuxhall Way.
Sunday, March 8
Womenfolk Market
Celebrate International Women’s Day this Sunday with a flea market by women, for women. City Flea presents its first annual Womenfolk Market as an event “to celebrate, support, and embolden women” with various products available for purchase, sold by some of Cincinnati’s most talented female business owners from across the reaches of the city. Experience the power of women around you at this one-of-a-kind market.
11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Transept, 1205 Elm St.
Oscar-Nominated Short Films
Many tuned in to the Oscars this year and witnessed the success of the short film “Hair Love.” The Cincinnati World Cinema is hosting its 19th short film viewing for film enthusiasts across Cincinnati, encouraging a communal, emotional viewing of all the Oscar Nominated shorts of 2020, including “Hair Love” among countless others.
4 p.m., Cincinnati World Cinema, 719 Race St.