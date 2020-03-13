Start your Spring Break off right with musical performances and St. Patrick’s Day parties for everyone to enjoy, and get in the spirit of the spring season.
Friday, March 13
“The Last Five Years”
This riveting show is a love story with no beginning and no end, detailing the ins and outs of a New York couple’s ever-changing relationship from altering perspectives. His, recalling the start of their love and the initial giddiness; her’s, from the present, in a state of sadness, working her way back in time. Their only meeting is on their wedding day, right in the middle of their two tales.
8 p.m. Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place
R.A.P. Ferreira
Founder of the label Ruby Yacht and a successful producer in the black community, R.A.P. Ferreira has earned a following through his elevated style of performance and bold hip hop music. A man always on tour, he manages to connect with his audience through ear-catching music that speaks straight to the heart, and has made a name for himself in the American rap scene.
9 p.m. Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St.
Saturday, March 14
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
Fountain Square wants you to eat, dance and party this weekend with the beat of live Celtic rock music and an array of delicious Irish delicacies. Get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with the Cincinnati community, and don’t forget to wear your green.
12-8 p.m. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St.
OTR Arts Day
Music Hall is opening its doors to the community this Saturday like never before. Take a guided tour through special rooms like the Taft Suite and the Music Library, rarely accessible to the public. Enjoy tunes from musical ensembles performing throughout the day and be sure not to leave without a personal, hand-cut silhouette portrait. Take a moment to learn the history of one of the most iconic musical monuments in the city.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St.
Sunday, March 15
Art on Vine
Get in touch with local artists across the city at Art on Vine. Featuring a market of over 80 vendors, take your pick of handmade goods, crafts and works of art to spice up your living space or to gift to a friend. Show your support for their eloquent work and meet the people behind the project, learning about their own artistic process and gaining a deeper appreciation for the work behind the beauty.
12-7 p.m. Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St.
CincySings Semifinals
No competition can bring Cincinnati together quite the same way as CincySings. Employees from local businesses across the city have united outside the workplace to form choir teams and compete against each other in one of the largest corporate campaigns you’ve ever seen. Don’t miss your shot to see who makes it to the finals and take your guess at what company will win the competition.
3 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St.