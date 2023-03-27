As the last month of the semester begins, don’t miss out on attending some of these events on and off campus.
March 30: Red’s Opening Day
Calling all baseball fans: The Cincinnati Reds are about to kick off their season. Even if you don’t go to the game, there are events all around Cincinnati in celebration.
Ticket prices vary. Parade at noon, game start time 4:10 p.m. 100 Joe Nuxhall Way. Information here.
March 30: ArtWorks apprenticeships information session
Are you an art student interested in an apprenticeship with ArtWorks? Learn about the role and how to apply at this season that will be offered both in-person and virtually.
Free. 6-7 p.m. 2460 Gilbert Ave. Information and link to join here.
April 1: Clean Up Cincy spring event
Join Clean Up Cincy and help clean up the streets, parks and neighborhoods of Cincinnati. Students can sign up with friends and each volunteer receives three service hours.
Free. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bearcat Commons. Information here.
April 1: Parkinson’s Together Symposium
UC organization Parkinson’s Together, which aids Parkinson’s patients and their loved ones, will be having an event in TUC with speakers, exercise classes and student research presentations.
Free. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. TUC Great Hall. RSVP here.
April 1: Northside Record Fair
Over 40 vendors will be selling records, cassettes, posters, T-shirts and more at this massive record fair.
Free. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 4222 Hamilton Ave. Information here.
April 2: Holi
The Indian Students Association and Rangla Punjab UC are partnering to host Holi, an Indian festival celebrated around the world, in TUC Great Hall. The event will feature activities, traditional Indian music, dance performances and more.
Free. 6 p.m-midnight. TUC Great Hall. Information here.
April 3: International Edible Books Festival
Participants will present edible creations that represent a book however they choose.
Free. 11 a.m.-noon. Langsam Library 4th floor. Information here.