Spring is in full swing as we move into April. From comedy shows to plant sales to crafting with friends, there is always something to get up to around Cincinnati when you have time to spare.
Performances
April 3: The Brewery Comedy Tour
More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances.
$13, 8 – 9:30 p.m. Wooden Cask Brewing Company, 629 York St., Newport. Tickets here.
Food & Drink
March 29: Best Restaurants
Cincinnati Magazine is celebrating the resilience and perseverance of our vibrant restaurant community with one of their most popular events – Best Restaurants. Join them for this small-bite tasting event with up to 15 of the very best area restaurants.
$50, 6 – 9 p.m. Delta Hotels by Marriott Cincinnati Sharonville, 11320 Chester Rd. Tickets here.
April 4: Easter Brunch at the Terrace Cafe
The Cincinnati Art Museum’s Terrace Cafe is offering special family-friendly brunch specials in honor of the Easter Holiday. Call the cafe to make your seating reservation and dine al-fresco or indoors.
Free, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr. Information here.
Art
April 3: Winter Market
Plants, gluten-free baked goods, dog treats, jams, jellies and so much more. Don’t miss out on these amazing artisans’ hand-crafted goods. Shop local, shop handmade and shop Cincy.
Free, noon – 5 p.m. Big Ash Brewing, 5230 Beechmont Ave. Information here.
School Events
March 30: Transient Canvas Virtual Residency
The contemporary music duo Transient Canvas will provide the UC student community an invaluable education experience through remote workshops and performances. They are leading figures in the development of new music.
Free, 3 – 9 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
March 31: Queer Crafting
Learn how to craft and paint clay pins with the staff at the LGBTQ center. Come craft with and take a break from the stress of classes. You’ve earned it. They have a limited supply of crafting kits in the center; first come, first serve.
Free, 5 – 6 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
March 31: Rachel Lindsay Q&A
The Bachelorette’s first Black lead in its thirteenth season, American lawyer, radio personality and social media star Rachel Lindsay is a well-loved and adored figure on the rise. Come join the Rachel Lindsay Q&A on Zoom.
Free, 8 – 10 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
Bonus
March 29 – Apr. 4: One Team Scavenger Hunt
Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race and an informative self-guided tour. The goal is to have fun enjoying the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the various locations you will visit.
$19.99, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 171 Joe Nuxhall Way. Tickets here.
April 3: Spring Plant Sale
Preorder vegetable and flower plants for your home garden and drive thru to pick up. All plants were started from seed with loving care at Gorman Heritage Farm. They will also have some fun and delicious products available for purchase. You can make a donation to support the mission of the farm.
$5, 10 a.m. – noon. Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Rd. Tickets here.