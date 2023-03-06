Staying put in Cincinnati for spring break? Make the most of your staycation by hitting the town and checking out some of these local happenings.
Mar. 7: 80’s and 90’s movie trivia
If you pride yourself on your knowledge of film, head over to Keystone Bar & Grill’s Covington location to test your skills with a chance to win some prizes.
Free. 8-10 p.m. 313 Greenup St. Information here.
Mar. 8: Beer and Girl Scout cookie pairing
With your ticket, you’ll get four different beers paired with two different Girl Scout cookies per drink at this Taft’s Brewporium event.
$15. 5-8 p.m. 4831 Spring Grove Ave. Information here.
Mar. 9: Cookies for consent
It’s On Us UC will be giving out free cookies and taking a stand for consent culture in support of victims of sexual assault outside of TUC.
Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Outside of TUC. Information here.
Mar. 10-12: Marvel’s “Black Panther” film with live orchestra
Elevate your movie experience with this showing of “Black Panther” at Cincinnati Music Hall and enjoy the film paired with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra’s playing of the Oscar-winning score.
Ticket prices range. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. 1241 Elm St. Information here.
Mar. 11: 2023 Cincinnati St. Patrick’s parade
The annual St. Patrick’s parade starts at noon at Mehring Way and Central Ave. You can catch it as it heads east along Mehring Way by Smale Riverfront Park.
Free. Noon. Starting on corner of Paul Brown stadium. Information here.
Mar. 11: Grateful Dead tribute and fundraiser for Free Store Food Bank
Dead Heads rejoice, this charity event at Riverfront Live for the Free Store Food Bank features lineup of Fairbanks 142, Pushing Daisy’s Band and I Dig Pig, all playing your favorite Grateful Dead hits. The event will also have split the pot, raffles and door prizes.
$5 per prize ticket. 5 p.m. 4343 Kellogg Ave. Information here.
Mar. 16-18: Historic Cincinnati sightseeing cruise
This hour-and-a-half BB Riverboats sightseeing tour on the Ohio River will highlight the history and fascinating facts of Cincinnati.
$29. 3-4:30 p.m. 101 Riverboat Row. Information here.
Mar. 18: Cincinnati: Ghosts and Dark History crawl
Looking for something more spooky? This walking tour through historic Over-the-Rhine will teach you all about the more twisted side of Cincinnati.
$35. 8-9:30 p.m. 1225 Elm St. Information here.
Mar. 18: Ethnic eats in Over-the-Rhine food tour
Broaden your horizons and fill your stomach on this 3-hour walking tour, where you’ll get to try international dishes from local restaurants and learn about their history. Vegetarian dishes are available and alcoholic beverages can be purchased in addition.
$65. 1-4 p.m. Meeting point at 1390 Elm St. Information here.
Mar. 19: Mutt Madness 2k23
Find your furry best friend at this pet adoption event hosted by Cincinnati Animal Care at Washington Park.
Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.