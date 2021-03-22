As midterms start wrapping up and we can start falling back into our regular schedules, there’s plenty of activities going on around Cincinnati in which you can spend your spare time.
Performances
March 22 – 31: Lena: A Moment with a Lady
Keeping the legacy of Black history alive, Lena: A Moment with a Lady transports us back in time to relish and rediscover the life of the only and only Lena Horne, played by Broadway-star Syndee Winters.
$6 – 10, virtual. Tickets here.
March 27: Under 21 Open Jam
The goal is to allow artists that are under 21 a chance to play music in a live setting. First set is The BITS Band, then open jam slots are available for twenty minutes at a time. All table reservations proceeds will be donated to The Blues in Schools Program.
$5, noon – 5 p.m. Big Ash Brewing, 5230 Beechmont Ave. Tickets here.
March 27: Fleetwood Gold
Fleetwood Gold is a tribute band that will take you on a musical journey through the best of Fleetwood Mac, from the early years through Stevie Nicks’ solo career. Admission is sold by table only.
$15 – $100, 6 – 10 p.m. The Redmoor Live, 3187 Linwood Ave. Tickets here.
Food & Drink
March 24: Wine Down Wednesday
Take a break from the midweek blues and join us for a wine and food pairing with Key Wines. Only a limited number of tickets are available.
$30, 7 – 9 p.m. North High Brewing - Hyde Park, 2724 Erie Ave. Tickets here.
Art
March 27: Mosaics
Turn a plain tray, tabletop, or panel into a working piece of art using various glass pieces, including your own broken cups and plates. In this beginning class, you will learn tips on glass selection, cutting, gluing and grouting.
$69, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. MJ Riggi Art Studio, 2214 W. North Bend Rd. Tickets here.
School Events
March 23: PACkaged Fun: DIY Baking Kits
Come grab free baking kits from PAC.
Free, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. On-campus. Information here.
March 24: Virtual Concert with Role Model
Music artist Role Model performs a live set for UC students. Opportunity for one-on-one meet & greets available. Enter concert giveaway to get a chance to win free AirPods or a meet & greet ticket.
Free, 8 – 10 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
March 26: Watercolor and Wellness
Feeling stressed? Join us on our virtual hangout as we watercolor paint together. We will be hosting a virtual meeting on Zoom to go through a simple guided imagery practice and then paint together. Free watercolor sets provided when you RSVP.
Free, 8 – 10 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
Bonus
March 25 – 28: Cincinnati Virtual Game Night
Make your game night legendary. Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for you to have an epic game night any night. You’ll take on five rounds of fun games through next-level video call software, including trivia, charades, Let’s Draw, trivia about you and drinking games.
Free, 7 – 10 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
March 26: Wellness on the Levee
Join us each Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. for a complimentary yoga class led by instructors from The Yoga Bar. Class will be led in The Exchange on the second floor.
Free, 9 – 10 a.m. Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Information here.