Start the month of February with one of these events happening around Cincinnati. Play some pickleball, spend an afternoon with some bunnies, make your own candle and more this week.
Jan. 31: Designing healthy habits seminar
This seminar, hosted by the Student Wellness Center, will teach you how to form healthy habits that will last. The 30-minute workshop will be followed up by a 15-minute guided meditation. Students can attend both in-person and virtually.
Free. 1-2 p.m. Student Wellness Center. Information and Zoom link here.
Feb. 1: Bunnies and Blooms
Check out the first day of Krohn Conservatory’s spring show: Bunnies and Blooms. Enjoy the flora of the conservatory and watch bunnies hop around the collection of spring flowers in the showroom. This event runs until March 12.
$10. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 1501 Eden Park Dr. Information here.
Feb. 1: Pickleball nights at MadTree
Calling all pickleball fans: head over to MadTree for open play at MadTree Brewing in the taproom. There will be three courts available to play – just bring your own equipment.
Free. 6-10 p.m. 3301 Madison Rd. Information here.
Feb. 3: “Under the Canopy” exhibition opening
This new art exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAM), by Julia Orquera Bianco, was largely inspired by Clifton’s own Burnet woods. “Under the Canopy” will be at the CAM from Feb. 1 through March 5.
Free, 5 - 7 p.m. 44 E. 6th St. Information here.
Feb. 3: Ludlow Flea & Craft Fair
The Ludlow Flea in Northern Kentucky will have vendors selling a variety of items, such as handmade art, vintage items, jewelry and more. Bircus Brewing Co. will be selling pizza, beer and Bloody Marys.
Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 322 Elm St., Ludlow, KY. Information here.
Feb. 4: Create your own candle workshop
Take this class at Rookwood Pottery Company’s OTR store and leave with your own customized candle in a handmade vessel. You’ll learn how to blend scents to create your own unique candle. Ticket price includes all materials.
$50-$85. 11:30 a.m. 1920 Race St. Information here.
Feb. 4: Winter weekends in Burnet Woods
Cincinnati Parks guides will be hosting a winter walk through Burnet Woods, where you’ll learn about the history of the woods and the accompanying Trailside Nature Center.
Free. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Trailside Nature Center. Information here.