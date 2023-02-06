This week, you can celebrate and attend Black History Month events, learn to line dance, check out the night sky at a planetarium and even more. Don’t miss out on getting out and doing something.
Feb. 7: Tea Time
Visit the Student Wellness Center for a mid-day cup of tea and take part in some relaxing activities like coloring, listening to music, playing a game and more.
Free. 1-3 p.m. Steger 408. Information here.
Feb. 7: Poetry Night at Sitwell’s
Listen to some poetry or stand up and read your own. This event at Sitwell’s Coffee House will have both featured poets and an open mic.
Free. 7-8:30 p.m. 324 Ludlow Ave. Information here.
Feb. 8: Black History Month read-in at UC Blue Ash
Author Dani McClain, author of “We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood” will be reading excerpts from her book and answering audience questions.
Free. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Muntz Hall 117. Information here.
Feb. 8: Free line dancing class
Want to improve your dancing skills? Shiners on the Levee has free line dancing classes on Wednesdays hosted by The Ritz Ballroom dance studio where they transform the restaurant into a dance floor.
Free. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. One Levee Way. Information and registration here.
Feb. 8: The Righteous Cry Out: AACRC Choir and UC Choruses
This program will feature music, dance and spoken word by the Afircan American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC) Choir and UC Choruses, with a reception to follow.
Free. 7-8 p.m. 60 W. Charlton St. Information here.
Feb. 10: Free planetarium show
Haile Planetarium, located on Northern Kentucky University’s campus, will be offering a free show that includes a tour of the night sky and a full-dome astronomy movie.
Free. 7-8 p.m. 1 Nunn Dr. Information here.
Feb. 10: Funky Fridays
The Fountain Square ice rink has a lineup of DJs on Friday nights playing tunes for you to skate to.
$10. 4-9:30 p.m. 520 Vine St. Information here.
Feb. 11: ArtisanFest513 Market
Shop local vendors, artists and restaurants at Washington Park.
Free. 12:30-4:30 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
Feb. 12: Art on Vine
Rhinegeist Brewery is hosting Art on Vine, where you can try local beer, shop local businesses and watch the Super Bowl game.
Free. Noon-6 p.m. 1910 Elm St. Information here.
Feb. 13: Yoga: Galentine’s Day edition
The Student Wellness Center’s weekly yoga will be revamped to celebrate Galentine’s Day. All experience levels are welcome to attend; just bring your own mat if you’d like one.
Free.5-6 p.m. Steger 408. Information here.