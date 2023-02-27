Happy March, Bearcats. As we head through the halfway point in the semester, take some time for yourself this week and attend some of these on- and off-campus events.
Feb. 28: AACRC annual paint and sip
Sisters Impacting Sisters and UC Black Women on the Move are hosting their annual sip and paint event, with light refreshments and music to enjoy while you paint.
Free. 6-8 p.m. 60 W. Charlton. Information here.
Mar. 1: Taste of India
Head to the Teacher Dyer Complex to taste authentic Indian food and learn more about a variety of cultures.
Free. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Teachers Dyer 160. Information here.
Mar. 3: 7th annual Black Feminist Symposium
This day-long UC Women’s Center event’s theme is “Building Our Own Table, Defining Our Own Terms.” The symposium will feature student and staff presentations, local artists and activists and more.
Free. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. TUC. Information here.
Mar. 4: Moonday
Are you a lover of the moon or all things space related? This Cincinnati Observatory program will talk about everything moon-related, from phases to missions to myths.
Advance tickets $12, day-of tickets $15. 7-8 p.m. 3489 Observatory Pl. Information here.
Mar. 3-5: Bockfest
Bockfest is Cincinnati’s annual celebration of the arrival of spring in Over-the-Rhine’s historic Brewery District. This year’s celebration is presented by Sonder Brewing. Bockfest Hall is located at the Findlay Playground, and you can attend events around the area all weekend long.
Free. Various locations and times. Information and the full schedule can be found here.
Mar. 3-5: Gem, jewelry and mineral expo
With over 20 different vendors selling gems, crystals, minerals, pearls, jewelry and more, this unique expo at the Sharonville Convention Center might have the dream rock you’ve been looking for.
$6. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 11355 Chester Rd. Information here.