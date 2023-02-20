As February comes to a close, end the month by attending some of these on- and off-campus events. On the schedule this week: the ninth annual TEDxUCincinnati event, Cincinnati Home and Garden Show, Black Family Fun Night and more.
Feb. 21: Black Family Fun Night
This Black History Month event, hosted by the University of Cincinnati (UC) National Association of Black Social Workers, as part of the 28 Days of Black Excellence, is open to families in Greater Cincinnati and features a guest speaker, movie, snacks and various family activities.
Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m. TUC. Information here.
Feb. 24: Brazilian Carnival night
MashRoots Latin Street Food’s Brazilian Carnival Party will have a live samba show by Cincy Brazil Samba Dance group, a live DJ and they’ll be giving away two FC Cincinnati tickets.
Free. 6-9 p.m. 5309 Hamilton Ave. Information here.
Feb. 24: Tiki Nite at Japp’s
Japp’s OTR is hosting a tiki night with tropical drinks served in tiki mugs and live entertainment.
Free. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1134 Main St. Information here.
Feb. 25: TEDxUCincinnati Annual MainStage event
TEDxUCincinnati’s ninth annual event, titled “If You Know, You Know,” will host seven live TEDx talks, a performance from UC Vocaholics, lunch and coffee, and you’ll leave with a gift. Visit Campuslink for the link to reserve and use code ‘student’ for a free ticket.
Free. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Probasco Auditorium. Information here.
Feb. 25-26: Cincinnati Home and Garden Show
Head to the Duke Energy Center to check out this show about all things home improvement, gardening, lifestyle and more.
Tickets $13 online, $15 at the door. Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 525 Elm St. Information here.
Feb. 26: “The Sound of Music” sing-a-long
This screening of “The Sound of Music” will be a sing-along, with a pre-show vocal warmup, complimentary prop bag and a fancy-dress competition.
$15-$4. Showtimes at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. 1241 Elm St. Information here.
Feb. 26: Sundays at the Riverfront outdoor rink
Skate Downtown Cincy and the Cincinnati Skate Collective are hosting a free skating session at the outdoor rink at Sawyer point on Sundays. Bring your skates and attend to help raise awareness for the public skating rinks in Cincinnati.
Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 925 Riverside Dr. Information here.