Looking for something to do this week? We have you covered, whether you want to channel your inner artist, shop local vendors or try some karaoke on campus.
Feb. 15-19: ALICE (in wonderland)
Cincinnati Music Hall is showing Cincinnati Ballet’s “ALICE (in wonderland)” this week, a colorful interpretation of the classic story.
Times and ticket prices vary. 1241 Elm St. Information here.
Feb. 15: Black History Month Black identity panel
University of Cincinnati (UC) Blue Ash is hosting a panel with Michelle McKinney, the reference and web services librarian at UC Blue Ash; Maryah Marcano, a second-year student in UC’s College of Education; Isaac Smitherman, UC’s undergraduate student government president; and Karrington Rainey, last year’s Miss Kuamka. They will share their experiences from three lenses: mixed-race, Afro/LatinX and LGBTQ+.
Free. 12:20-1:15 p.m. Muntz Hall. Information here.
Feb. 15: Lovers and Friends karaoke night
The African American Cultural & Resource Center (AACRC) choir is presenting a karaoke night with prizes, food and fun music.
Free. 7-8:30 p.m. 60 W. Charlton St. Information here.
Feb. 17: Purr, paint and sip with kitties
At this event, you’ll take part in a two-hour painting class at Purrfect Day Cat Cafe and get to cuddle with some cats in the Cat Lounge.
$60. 6-9 p.m. 25 W 8th St, Covington. Information here.
Feb. 18: Small business Saturdays market
This vendor market at Esoteric Brewing Company features Black and Brown entrepreneurs with local businesses.
Free. 2-6 p.m. 918 E. McMillan St. Information here.
Feb. 18-19: My Furry Valentine
Have you been looking for your furry soulmate? Head to the Sharonville Convention Center for this mega pet adoption event with over 100 adoptable animals. Early bird tickets are available for $20 on Feb. 18.
$5. Saturday 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. 11355 Chester Rd. Information here.
Feb. 18-19: Mittenfest 2023
Head to Washington Park for Mittenfest 2023, featuring Cincinnati’s winter brews. Tickets include 4 beer tickets during the event and 1 craft beer ticket at a participating taproom valid through March 29. There will be food trucks, a live DJ and other activities.
$25. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
Feb. 19: Valentine’s Day sweet and savory stroll
Findlay Market’s participating vendors will be offering samples you can enjoy as you walk through the market with a glass of champagne and live music.
Ticket packages from $12-$25. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1801 Race St. Information here.