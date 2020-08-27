With classes started and homework always on the mind, it can be difficult to find things to fill your spare time. Take advantage of some of your afternoons this weekend and check out what Cincinnati has to offer on the off-days before getting back into the week's grind.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Carpool Cinema – "Avengers: Endgame"
Coming together in a time when people are spread so far apart has been a difficult process for many this summer, but at the Hollywood Drive-In Theatre, it's made easy. Join in with the carloads of families and friends parked before a screening of "Avengers: Endgame" and enjoy a night with your favorite superheroes. Consider showing up early to check out the local restaurants and eateries around the area and get your snacks ready for your night at the drive-in.
8:30 p.m. Hollywood Drive-In Theatre, 1538 Cedar Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Virtual Cooking Class
Whether you're living on your own for the first time and need to learn how to cook for yourself or want to step up your culinary expertise, it's worth checking out UC Nutri-Ed's virtual cooking class this Sunday. Not only will their online lesson teach you the basics of cooking and preparing simple meals to make in even the smallest of kitchens, but you'll have the opportunity to connect with other like-minded students and bond over the art of food altogether.
4-5:30 p.m. Online.
Highlight | American Sign Museum
The American Sign Museum, adorned with an expansive collection of fluorescent neon signs and flashing lights, has long offered an interesting and artistic perspective on commercial sign-making history. Students have frequently found themselves captivated by the museum's interior, discovering a "Main Street USA" aesthetic like nothing else in Cincinnati.
The museum offers half a century's worth of old storefront signs from barbershops, jewelers, fast-food restaurants like McDonalds and more. The effect becomes nearly overwhelming as you stroll from room to room, the only noise being the neon's buzz and the tick of bulbs blinking on and off again.
The American Sign Museum upholds a mission to preserve its century's worth of American signage and to educate guests about their importance in the country's history.
"Signs and sign making are a fascinating reflection of America throughout the years," says Tod Swormstedt, founder of the museum, of his collection. The long history imposes a retro quality in the exhibits that makes it a prime attraction for Cincinnati tourists and newbies to the city alike, who admire the spectacle both for its aesthetic and for the ways that signage plays a part in the culture of our everyday life.