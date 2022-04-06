Take your mind off the stress of school with one of these exciting events taking place across the city. With everything from live music to comedy to shopping events, there’s something for everyone to get up to.
Streetcar Tour De Cincinnati – April 9
Tour de Cincinnati, a blog highlighting all the best spots and events in the city, is celebrating their love for the Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar with a self-guided tour of some of the best businesses along the car’s route. Featuring 12 businesses, participants will receive special deals and offers at each. All they have to do is print the free event passport on Tour de Cincinnati’s website and present it at the 12 establishments.
Free, more information and printable passport here.
Small Business Shopping Fair – April 9
Get out and support a small business at the Spring Small Business Fair at the Willow Event Center. Featuring dozens of craftspeople and artists, items such as scented candles, jewelry, books, art and more will be available to purchase, making it the perfect place to pick up an Easter or Mother’s Day gift. In addition to the crafts and creations, coffee and food trucks will be at the event and a $50 visa gift card will be raffled off to those who RSVP to the fair.
Free, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 7881 Colerain Ave, more information here.
Opening Day Parade – April 12
The Cincinnati tradition of the Reds’ Opening Day festivities will continue once again this year, with multiple events taking place across the city. The main event is the Findlay Market Parade, which is back after a two-year hiatus. For the parade, Cincinnatians are invited to line the streets to celebrate baseball’s first all-professional team. Participants in the parade include Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and local Olympic Medalists Nick Goepper and Mary Wineburg. After the parade, bars and restaurants across the city will host watch parties to see the team take on the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m.
Free, noon, more information and parade route available here.
Criss Cross – April 14
Music venue The Mockbee will host its first ever Criss Cross music festival this Thursday night, featuring local musicians. Created to “bring together different groups of artists and different genres of music and mash them into one extravagant party,” Criss Cross musical festival will feature both rock and hip-hop artists, while art will be on display for attendees to view.
$10, 6 p.m., 2260 Central Pkwy, more information here.
The Midwest Comedy Tour
Come out and support comics from the Midwest at the Midwest Comedy Tour’s Cincinnati show at Taft’s Brewporium. Featuring three Ohio-based comics, two of which were finalists in the “Funniest Person in Ohio” competition, Midwest Comedy Tour seeks to create “an experience that can be enjoyed by all.” Along with the comedy show, your ticket to the event includes a free welcome beer and an appetizer bar provided by Taft’s.
$20, 7 p.m., 4831 Spring Grove Ave #1, more information here.