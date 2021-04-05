From tribute bands to art shows to self-care nights, Cincinnati is loaded up with tons of things to do throughout this week.
Performances
April 10: The Ultimate McCartney Experience
The McCartney Project covers more than three decades of the most popular Beatles hits through the epic hits of Wings and more. Each song replicates the authentic, iconic sound of Paul McCartney’s music in a fun, high-energy show, from the opening song through the closing encore.
$15 – $100, 6 – 10 p.m. The Redmoor Live, 3187 Linwood Ave. Tickets here.
April 10: Seanti-aeris
Seanti-aeris is mindful music to reflect some peace in the chaos. Join in the beer garden for music and food. Mahope will be on-site with amazing Cambodian cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients. You’ll keep coming back each week for these street tacos.
Free, 7 – 10 p.m. Fibonacci Brewing Company, 1445 Compton Rd. Information here.
Art
April 8: “Light on Iowa” Virtual Film Screening
The Cincinnati Art Museum will host a virtual screening of “Light on IOWA,” an intimate conversation with photographer Nancy Rexroth by Cincinnati filmmaker Ann Segal. Please join us to learn more about Nancy’s perspective and her unique photographic vision.
Free, 8 – 9 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
April 11: Art on Vine - Hello Spring
Some of Ohio’s best local makers, doers and everything in between displaying and selling their fine arts and handmade goods in the stunning Washington Park. Among hundreds of arts and crafts lovers.
Free, noon – 6 p.m. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St. Information here.
School Events
April 5 – 9: Asian Cultural Week
Join us in this week-long celebration filled with fashion, art, storytelling, food, speakers and more. Each day has a different theme, spelling out ASIAN. Features an Art + Fashion day, Share Your Story day, Inspire day, Appetite day and a night show to be held in person.
Free, various times. Various locations. Information here.
April 6: DIY Succulent Painting Kits
Come grab free succulent and painting kits from the Programs and Activities Council as part of their PACkaged Fun. Location details will be announced on @pacuc on Twitter and Instagram.
Free, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. On Campus. Information here.
April 7: 100 Gecs Concert
Music artist 100 Gecs performs a live set for UC students through a Zoom virtual concert. Follow @pacuc on Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date information.
Free, 8 – 10 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
April 9: Self Care with SWC & SKY@UC
Come join us for a night focused learning about self-care and boundary setting. Pick up a free self-care kit between 11 a.m to noon in Steger 675 between April 7 through April 9. This kit includes materials to make a scrub which we will be making during the event.
Free, 8 – 9 p.m. Virtual. Information here.
Bonus
April 8: Cult Movie Classics - Clue
Movie night is back at the Square. Grab your chair and join us for cult classics on the brand new and improved Fifth Third LED Board. We invite patrons to pick up takeout from a favorite downtown restaurant and grab a drink from our concessions.
Free, 6 – 8 p.m. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St. Information here.