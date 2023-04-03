This week includes the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Information Technology’s (CECH) Stress Less Week, graduate student appreciation week, and Relay for Life on campus, as well as other off-campus events that students can enjoy.
April 4-7: Stress Less Week
CECH’s Stress Less Week is filled with activities from a paint and sip class to an ice cream truck outside Teacher’s Dyer to yoga sessions.
Free. Times and locations vary. Information here.
April 4: “Our Planet” live in concert
A live orchestra will accompany this showing of “Our Planet” at the Taft Theatre. This traveling show is presented in part by the World Wildlife Fund.
$33.50-69.50. 7:30 p.m. 317 E. 5th St. Information here.
April 4: Graduate student appreciation week: Grad coffee break
Graduate students can stop by TDC 4th floor atrium for free coffee, tea and cookies as a part of graduate student appreciation week.
Free. 3-6 p.m. Teacher’s Dyer Complex 4th floor atrium. Information here.
April 5: Workout on the green
Looking for a free outdoor workout class? From 5:30-6 p.m. at Washington Park, you can take part in a dance class to get your body moving, and from 6:15-7 p.m., an instructor from the Central Parkway YMCA will teach a foundational yoga class.
Free. 5:30-7 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
April 8: Relay for Life
The annual American Cancer Society event, Relay for Life, is full of activities and ways to support cancer research.
Free. 1-7 p.m. Gettler Stadium. Information here.
April 8: Rooftop putt putt tournament
In celebration of the Masters Weekend, Braxton is hosting an open putt putt tournament on the rooftop of their Covington location.
Free. 1-6 p.m. 27 W. 7th St. Information here.
April 10: Krohn photo night
Amateur and professional photographers alike can visit Krohn Conservatory to photograph the butterflies at night at this event for 18-plus. Tripods and professional cameras are welcome, and the pass is a one-time purchase for all future photo nights.
$20. 6-8 p.m. 1501 Eden Park Dr. Information here.