As finals week approaches, the stress of school and studying can easily dominate our lives. If you’re looking to take a break from preparing for your exams or are looking to celebrate the end of the semester, there are multiple fun and exciting events going on around town this week. With everything from a terrarium workshop to a trivia night, there’s something for everyone.
Print Like Charley Harper – April 23
Celebrating Earth Day, the Cincinnati Nature Center will host a workshop allowing participants to create their own tote bags, printed with a design from Cincinnati-based artist Charley Harper. Known for his paintings of various animals, Harper used the natural world for the inspiration behind much of his work, according to the Cincinnati Art Museum. Participants will have the opportunity to choose a design from Harper and have it pressed onto a canvas tote bag, helping them to reduce their plastic use. With the registration fee, attendees will also receive admission to the center for the day.
$21, 11 a.m., 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, more information here.
Findlay Market Tasting Event – April 24
Findlay Market’s many restaurateurs, shop owners and vendors will host their “tasting event” to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Findlay Market Kitchen, a “food incubator” that provides entrepreneurs with affordable access to a commercial kitchen to allow them to grow their business. With their ticket, attendees can access samples from either five or 10 Findlay Market businesses including The Arepa Place, Dean’s Mediterranean, Herban Vegans and more.
Ticket prices vary, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 1801 Race St., more information here.
Bloom on Monday – April 25
Washington Park and Tipsy Terrarium are inviting the public to come out and create their own terrariums at the Bloom on Monday event at the park this Monday night. Helping Cincinnatians “explore their green side,” according to the shop’s website, Tipsy Terrarium is a locally-owned workshop where anyone can come and create their own table-top garden. At the Bloom on Monday event, tickets will include all the supplies needed to make a terrarium and the park’s bar will be open for attendees to enjoy a drink while they create.
$25, 6 – 8 p.m., 1230 Elm St., more information here.
Trivia Night – April 28
Last Call Trivia is taking over the Washington Park porch and bar for their weekly trivia night this coming Thursday. Bring your friends to form a team to show off your random knowledge and compete to win gift cards. In addition to the trivia, the park’s bar will be open for trivia goers to enjoy a drink at this Washington Park weekly event.
Free, RSVP on the park’s website, 6 – 8 p.m., 1230 Elm St., more information here.
Art After Dark: Sight, Sound and Jazz – April 29
The Cincinnati Art Museum’s Art After Dark will return this Friday for the “Sight Sound and Color” event. Featuring the special exhibitions “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History” and “Working Together: The Photographers of the Kamoinge Workshop,” Cincinnatians are invited to come and visit the museum after closing hours to view the two collections. In addition to the art, live jazz music from AfroChine and spoken word presentations will be performed.
Free, 5 – 9 p.m., 953 Eden Park Drive, more information here.