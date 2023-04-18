Get Out and Do something - 1

Enjoy your last week of classes by attending some – or all – of these events.

Congratulations, Bearcats — you’ve made it to the last week of classes. Be sure to take a break from final-exam studying and enjoy some of these events. 

April 18: UCBA Stress Less Fest

UC Blue Ash students can take advantage of events like Taco Tuesday, therapy pets and more all week around campus for Stress Lest Fest. 

Free. Times and locations vary. Information on CampusLink

April 18: Paint with Bob Ross

Take a study break with this painting class guided by Bob Ross; food and drinks will be provided. 

Free. 7-9 p.m. Steger Student Life Center 6th floor. Information here

April 19: Study snacks

The Student Wellness Center will be at Langsam Library, handing out free study snacks until supplies run out. 

Free. 2 p.m. Langsam Library. Information here

April 19: Graduation cap decorating

IPALs welcomes all students to this free event dedicated to decorating your graduation cap. 

Free. 5-6 p.m. TUC 423. Information here

April 20: Tunes and Blooms 

This concert is part of the Cincinnati Zoo’s free concert series during April. Admission to enjoy the concert and the rest of the zoo is free after 5 p.m. 

Free. 5-8:30 p.m. 3400 Vine St. Information here

April 20: Pancakes with the Pintos

This annual event features free pancakes, a photo booth and giveaways with President Pinto. Free meal swipes are available for all students. 

Free. 9 p.m. Center Court dining hall. Information here

April 21: Samuel Adams Cincinnati brewery tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Samuel Adams brewery and its production in Over-the-Rhine. Your ticket includes a seasonal beer sample and a flight of four beers. Attendees must be 21+. 

$25. 5-7:30 p.m. 1727 Logan St. Information here

April 22: Spring Shop

Taft’s Brewporium is hosting this event full of local vendors with a variety of products, from plants to candles. 

Free. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 4831 Spring Grove Ave. Information here

April 22: Arts and crafts fair

If you’re looking to shop for goods from local artists, head to the Kenton County public library for this arts and crafts fair. 

Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 502 Scott Blvd. Information here

