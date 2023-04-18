Congratulations, Bearcats — you’ve made it to the last week of classes. Be sure to take a break from final-exam studying and enjoy some of these events.
April 18: UCBA Stress Less Fest
UC Blue Ash students can take advantage of events like Taco Tuesday, therapy pets and more all week around campus for Stress Lest Fest.
Free. Times and locations vary. Information on CampusLink.
April 18: Paint with Bob Ross
Take a study break with this painting class guided by Bob Ross; food and drinks will be provided.
Free. 7-9 p.m. Steger Student Life Center 6th floor. Information here.
April 19: Study snacks
The Student Wellness Center will be at Langsam Library, handing out free study snacks until supplies run out.
Free. 2 p.m. Langsam Library. Information here.
April 19: Graduation cap decorating
IPALs welcomes all students to this free event dedicated to decorating your graduation cap.
Free. 5-6 p.m. TUC 423. Information here.
April 20: Tunes and Blooms
This concert is part of the Cincinnati Zoo’s free concert series during April. Admission to enjoy the concert and the rest of the zoo is free after 5 p.m.
Free. 5-8:30 p.m. 3400 Vine St. Information here.
April 20: Pancakes with the Pintos
This annual event features free pancakes, a photo booth and giveaways with President Pinto. Free meal swipes are available for all students.
Free. 9 p.m. Center Court dining hall. Information here.
April 21: Samuel Adams Cincinnati brewery tour
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Samuel Adams brewery and its production in Over-the-Rhine. Your ticket includes a seasonal beer sample and a flight of four beers. Attendees must be 21+.
$25. 5-7:30 p.m. 1727 Logan St. Information here.
April 22: Spring Shop
Taft’s Brewporium is hosting this event full of local vendors with a variety of products, from plants to candles.
Free. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 4831 Spring Grove Ave. Information here.
April 22: Arts and crafts fair
If you’re looking to shop for goods from local artists, head to the Kenton County public library for this arts and crafts fair.
Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 502 Scott Blvd. Information here.