Celebrate hitting the home stretch of spring semester with some of these on and off-campus events, including spring fling celebrations at the University of Cincinnati (UC) Clermont and Blue Ash.
April 11: Trivia night at Washington Park
Bring your team and test your knowledge about topics of all kinds. Gift card prizes are available to win, and the Washington Park Porch will be serving beverages.
Free. 7-9 p.m. 1230 Elm St. Information here.
April 13: UC Clermont spring fling
Free lunch, giveaways, games and more will all be part of this event for students at the UC Clermont outdoor commons area.
Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4200 Clermont College Dr. Information here.
April 13: UC Blue Ash spring fling
This end of semester celebration will be complete with music, games, a bounce house and more activities. The first 100 students will get free tacos from Taste of Mexico.
Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. UC Blue Ash outdoor quad. Information here.
April 13: Student Government DEI Conference
Students and faculty who are interested in hearing various colleges speak about their diversity initiatives should RSVP and attend this diversity, equity and inclusion conference.
Free. 5-7 p.m. 60 W. Charlton (AACRC). Information here.
April 13: Take back the night
Take a stand against sexual violence and come in support of survivors as they speak out and heal. The event includes a candlelight vigil in honor of those who did not survive and an empowering march.
Free. 5-7:30 p.m. Bearcat Commons. Information here.
April 14: Glendale urban hike
Take a two-mile hike through the historic Glendale Village followed by a yoga session at the Scout House Community Center.
Hike portion free, yoga $10. 5:45 p.m. Harry Whiting Brown Community Center. Information and RSVP here.
April 15: Market Bleu
The Contemporary Arts Center’s free market for artisans and artists to sell and showcase their work is back. Visitors can shop local while enjoying the views in the museum.
Free. 6-10 p.m. 44 E. 6th St. Information here.
April 15: Spring has Sprung food tour
Celebrate the arrival of spring with tastings at Sen by Kiki, Kofina’s Olive Oil & Vinegar, Eckerlin Meats, Churchill’s Fine Teas, and BanaSun Smoothie Bar all within Findlay Market.
$35. 1-2:30 p.m. 1801 Race St. Information here.
April 17: Outdoor yoga
Enjoy the sunshine at this class on Bearcat Commons that requires no experience or registration — just bring a yoga mat.
Free. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bearcat Commons, rain location 480 Steger. Information here.