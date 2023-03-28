The University of Cincinnati (UC) is known for its cooperative education program, ranking fourth in the nation. Co-ops are mandatory for some majors and optional for others, but there is an opportunity for every student to gain experiential learning at UC.
Co-ops are required for students in the College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS), College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP), and Information Technology majors in the College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services (CECH). Under a required co-op, students will alternate academic semesters with full-time, paid internship semesters. Students will complete a reflection course at the end of each working semester.
For students whose majors do not fall under the “required” majors, other programs are available to gain hands-on experience specific to their area of study. “Everyone should be gaining experiential learning,” said Heather Nester, assistant professor at the College of Cooperative Education and Professional Studies.
Nester also said that internships and co-ops allow students to see “what they like and what they don’t like” regarding career choice.
Even if their major does not require a co-op, students should still consider participating in a program that will give them direct experience in the field they want to enter—and there are resources at UC available to aid in the process.
Optional co-op sub-plans, or part-time co-ops, are available for any major in the Lindner College of Business, certain majors in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) and Medical Laboratory Science majors in the College of Allied Health Sciences.
Under an optional co-op, students can do full-time or part-time compensated work while still earning credit toward their undergraduate degree. A co-op sub-plan can be declared after students take a professional development course. For majors in A&S, this course is usually taken in their second academic year. To avoid extending graduation, students may consider completing co-op sub-plans or classes in the summer.
Service learning co-ops allow students outside the required co-op majors to get paid for non-profit work. Students are required to take an online professional development course o earn a course credit, which will allow them to understand civic duty while working towards their career goals.
Students can engage in a micro co-op or project work if time restraints are an issue in declaring an optional or service-learning co-op. These placements are shorter, usually lasting 30 days. Students from any major can participate, so students in a required co-op major looking for additional experience can also partake in project work. To look for offerings, students can access UC’s preferred platform for connecting students and employers for project work, Parker Dewey.
There are other experiences at hand through UC to gain career experience. This might include research, studying abroad, on-campus jobs, teaching assistants and more. While all of this may be overwhelming, there are an abundance of resources available to UC students to help them prepare for their experiential-based learning opportunities.
At the Bearcat Promise Career Studio, there is a career coach for every major at UC. Here, a professional career coach or peer career coach can assist students with resumes, cover letters, interviews and so much more. For peer career coaching, walk-in hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To access individualized professional career coaches, students can schedule an appointment through Handshake. Handshake is also a great resource for students to connect with employers and recruiters for academic and career-related opportunities. A Handshake account has already been created for current UC students. All they need to do is go to the UC Handshake login page, click on UC Login and login with their UC username and password.
Even if students cannot participate in a formal co-op plan for required majors, there are many other ways to gain experiences related to their field of study. Taking advantage of the resources at UC, like the Bearcat Promise Career Studio, paying attention in the professional development classes, and actively communicating with their academic advisors will set students up for internship success. “There is a support system at UC for every student, as long as they go and look for it,” Nester said.