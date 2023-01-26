Having manicured nails is something many students enjoy, but trips to the nail salon to get and maintain professional nails can be pricey. Today, there are many products and tricks you can use at home to make your nails look put together without breaking the bank.
Gel manicure kit
Gel nails are a popular alternative to acrylic nails. While most think they need to head to the salon to get a gel manicure, there are ways to do it at home. Many beauty brands now sell home gel kits that include a lamp to set the nails, like this Sally Hansen kit.
Acrylic nail kit
If acrylic nails are your manicure of choice, you can buy an at-home kit for those, too. The kit will come with everything you need to glue and sculpt your own acrylics, like this kit from Walmart.
Press-on nails
Press-on nails have evolved from the ones we remember as kids. There are many high-quality press-on nail options with modern shapes and designs. Instead of breaking the bank on an acrylic set at the salon, try a set like this one from Static Nails.
If you’re looking for more complex nail art designs, you can buy pre-painted press-on nails from nail artists on Etsy.
Gel nail polish
An easy way to step up your home manicure game is to step up your nail polish game. Buying gel nail polish, like this gel lab pro polish, will give your nails that salon look without making an appointment.
At-home manicure
Instead of putting on a quick coat of nail polish and leaving it there, follow these steps to take your at-home manicure to the next level.
Remove any old polish.
Making sure your nails are dry, file your nails to their desired shape.
Buff your nails to get rid of any texture from filing.
Push back your cuticles.
Lotion your hands.
Apply a base coat.
Apply your first coat of color. Once it dries, go in for a second coat.
Finish with a clear topcoat.
Clean up the edges of your nails with a Q-tip.