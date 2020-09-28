Almost everyone agrees that the best part of October is a trip to a pumpkin patch. Imagine picking your own pumpkin, drinking cider, getting lost in a corn maze and taking a hayride. The problem is, if you live on campus, that means you’re smack in the middle of Cincinnati and nowhere near the vast number of farms in middle Ohio. We have rounded up the closest pumpkin patches to campus to suit all of your fall needs.
Gorman Farm
While you can’t go out into a field and pick your own pumpkin here, they do offer enough fall activities to make it on this list, and you will still go home with a pumpkin. Gorman Farm prides themselves on their sunflower field and invites guests to cut their own sunflowers in the fall. You can also grab a bite from a food truck, shop for pumpkins, meet farm animals and stroll through corn and sunflower mazes. The farm will be open Oct. 3 – 4 and 10 – 11. Purchase your tickets in advance and sign up for a staggered entrance time to ensure social distancing. Admission is $5, and most of the vendors inside accept cash only.
10052 Reading Rd. Evendale, OH 45241
14 miles / 20 minutes
Indian Springs Berry Farm
At Indian Springs Berry Farm, you can pick your pumpkins straight from the Indian Springs patch, but that’s not the best part of their offerings. The fall delicacy “Elvis Fluff” is worth the thirty-minute drive and more. The fluff is described on their Facebook page as “a heavenly mixture of peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and honey whipped together. Excellent with apples for the fall.” It just might give caramel apples a run for their money. Keep an eye on their regularly updated Facebook page for weekly hours and pumpkin deals.
2840 Tylersville Rd. Indian Springs, OH 45015
24 miles / 30 minutes
Burwinkel Farms
Burwinkel Farms offers all the classic fun: corn mazes, sunflowers for a photo op, a Halloween scavenger hunt and, of course, a pumpkin patch ready to be picked. Opt for the hayride package for $8, including a round-trip hayride to all the fun activities, plus a pumpkin and a sunflower for you to take home. For the more athletically inclined, stroll between the activities without worrying about catching the hayride for only $5. Open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., with occasional weekday openings announced on their Facebook page.
4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45013
22 miles / 30 minutes
McGlasson Farms
McGlasson Farms has every type of fall produce you can think of, including apples, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, squash and more. Indulge in caramel apples, apple fritters and cinnamon donuts, all washed down by fresh cider. Pick up a fall mum to keep your pumpkin company on your porch or windowsill. Charging just $2 for admission, McGlasson has fall products galore and is open every day, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends.
5832 River Rd, Hebron, KY 41048
15 miles / 30 minutes