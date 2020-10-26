As winter approaches, so does the prospect of cold, dreary afternoons spent indoors. For many college students, this means getting takeout and loading up on hot chocolate, but it can also mean homemade comfort food. Below are four recipes to help turn your rainy day into one of comfort and feasting. All recipes can be made in any multi-use pressure cooker.
French Onion Soup
Ingredients:
- Four large white onions
- ½ cups of butter
- Five cups of vegetable stock
- Four sprigs of fresh rosemary
- Two bay leaves
- Salt and pepper
- Four thick slices of French bread (optional)
- Four slices of gruyere cheese (optional)
Instructions:
- Press brown/sauté, set the multi-cooker's temperature to high and press the start button.
- Add the butter and onions and begin to sauté them, stirring regularly until they are evenly browned and softened. Do not put the lid on the multi-cooker when sauteing.
- Add remaining required ingredients to the pot and stir.
- Press the stop button and secure the multi-cooker's lid. Press the soup button, set the pressure to high and set the timer for 10 minutes. Press the start button. Make sure that the steam release valve is in the closed/sealed position.
- Once the cooking is complete, remove rosemary and bay leaves from the soup.
- Pre-heat your oven's broiler. Ladle the soup into ovenproof bowls, placing a slice of bread and cheese on top. Place the bowls into the broiler until the cheese is melted and golden (optional).
Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- One can of navy beans
- One can of pinto beans
- One can of kidney beans
- One can of black beans
- One can of chickpeas
- One can of great northern beans
- One pound of ground sausage
- One package of kielbasa
- One small onion
Instructions:
- Press brown/sauté, set the multi-cooker's temperature to high and press the start button.
- Add the sausage and onion and begin sautéing. Stir regularly until the sausage is cooked through and the onions are softened. Do not put the lid on multi-cooker when sauteing.
- Cut up the kielbasa. Press the stop button and add all remaining ingredients to the pot, including the canned beans' juices.
- Secure the multi-cooker's lid. Press the slow cook button, set temperature to low, and set the timer for three hours. Press the start button. Make sure that the steam release valve is in the open/unsealed position.
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots
Ingredients:
- One pound of boneless chuck roast or stew meat
- One can of condensed cream of chicken and mushroom soup
- Two packets of Lipton onion soup mix
- One pound of baby carrots
- Four large potatoes
- Four cups of beef broth
Instructions:
- Place the meat into the multi-cooker's pot. Add all remaining ingredients and stir.
- Secure the multi-cooker's lid. Press the slow cook button, set temperature to high, and set the timer for eight hours. Press the start button. Make sure that the steam release valve is in the open/unsealed position.
Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients:
- Three whole green, yellow or red peppers
- One pound of ground beef or turkey
- One packet of Lipton onion soup mix
- One egg
- ½ cup of rice
- One cup of water
- One 32 oz can of Hunts Tomato Sauce
Instructions:
- Combine rice and water into the multi-cooker's pot. Secure the multi-cooker's lid. Press the rice button, set the temperature to high and set the timer for three minutes. Make sure that the steam release valve is in the closed/seal position.
- Split peppers in half and remove their seeds.
- Mix the ground meat, Lipton onion soup mix, egg, and cooked rice.
- Fill peppers with ground meat mixture.
- Put stuffed peppers and tomato sauce into the multi-cooker's pot.
- Secure the multi-cooker's lid. Press the slow cook button, set temperature to high, and set the timer for eight hours. Press the start button. Make sure that the steam release valve is in the open/unsealed position.