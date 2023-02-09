As a full-time student, finding the right pet to bring into your apartment or dorm can be a challenge. You want a pet that's low maintenance, easy to care for and won't disturb your neighbors or roommates. Also, with the busy nature of classes and exams, having a time-consuming pet can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, there are some options that will make your life simple as a pet owner.
At the University of Cincinnati (UC) the official pet policy for residence halls states that fish are the only animals allowed and can be kept in aquariums no larger than 20 gallons. Although, any service animal approved by the Office of Accessibility Resources is allowed to stay in a residence hall. As a student in an off-campus house or apartment, the rules regarding pets can usually be found in your lease.
Here are four of the best and easiest pets for university students to take care of.
Fish
Fish are an excellent choice for college students looking for a low-maintenance pet. They don't require much attention and don't take up much space. All you need is a small aquarium, a filter and some fish food. Bettas, goldfish and guppies are popular choices for their ease of care and good looks.
Hermit crabs
Hermit crabs are fascinating creatures that are easy to care for and don't take up much space. You'll need a small tank with a lid, a water bowl and a hiding place. Hermit crabs are also great for college students looking for pets that are easy to care for and don't require much attention. They can be fed once a day and only need to clean the tank once a week.
Hamsters
Hamsters are small, cute and easy to care for. They are perfect for students looking for an active and playful pet. Hamsters are nocturnal animals, so they will be awake when you are studying and fall asleep when you are trying to sleep. All you need is a cage, bedding, food and an exercise wheel. Hamsters are also low-maintenance pets that don't require much care.
Lizards
Lizards are another great option for students who want an easy pet. They are low maintenance and don't take up much space. Lizards are also fascinating creatures and they come in all colors and sizes. Some popular choices with students include leopard geckos, bearded dragons and chameleons.
Leopard geckos, in particular, are a good choice for college students looking for a low-maintenance pet. They are small, friendly and engaging to care for. All you need is a water tank, substrate, heat lamps and food. Leopard geckos are nocturnal, so they'll be active while you're sleeping and won't bother you while you're studying.
There are many great options for students who want to bring pets into their college rooms. Whether you like fish, hermit crabs, hamsters, lizards or guinea pigs, there is a pet for you. Just make sure to research the regulations of your living space – along with the specific needs of your chosen pet before deciding, and always make sure you can provide a safe and comfortable home for your new friend. With the right pet, you can have a fun and fulfilling experience as a college student, even if you live in a confined space.