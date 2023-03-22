Springtime is here, bringing new beginnings and fresh starts. People tend to find a spark of motivation as the sun begins to warm the earth again. With the continuing threat of climate change, an outlet for this new motivation can be found in helping the planet. Here are several actions you can take to help.
Recognize and support
Recognizing the impact of carbon emissions and where they come from is a crucial step to creating a more sustainable environment. The City of Cincinnati’s Office of Environment & Sustainability has a plan known as The Green Cincinnati Plan, intending to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
“Voicing community support for what is here is critical,” said Oliver Kroner, the director of the Office of Environment & Sustainability. Showing recognition within your community is one way to promote and support the need for change.
Buy less, eat more
Overconsumption is a major contributor to climate change. A simple way to be more sustainable is by being mindful of how much food you purchase and how much food you waste. So, starting this spring, consider what you’re buying at the grocery and if it is truly needed.
Ditch plastic
Instead of using plastic, find a substitute. Some of the most common uses of plastic include bottled water and plastic shopping bags. Simply substituting bottled water for tap or filtered water in reusable water can aid in the reduction of plastic waste. In addition to creating a more sustainable environment, using a thermal bottle will keep your water cold as the weather begins to warm. Replacing plastic bags with reusable ones can also help reduce the amount of plastic used and wasted.
Alternative transportation
Vehicles are another significant part of carbon emissions. According to the Office of Environment and Sustainability website, “Cincinnati vehicles account for about a third of our carbon emissions.”
With that said, taking fewer trips in your car is another way you can be sustainable. As the temperature rises this spring, consider walking to the destinations that are close by. In addition, using public transit, carpooling when possible and, for University of Cincinnati (UC) students, hopping on a UC shuttle are other alternatives to driving your car that is very obtainable, especially around UC.
Get involved
You can volunteer and get involved in several groups and organizations to help promote and practice sustainability this spring. For students at UC, there are several organizations that you can join that revolve around bettering the environment, like Clean up Cincy -- where you can volunteer your time to help keep the streets clear of trash. There is also Net Impact UC, where you can be involved in “building a more just and sustainable world,” as it says in its Instagram bio, in many ways.
Outside of UC, there are other groups in Cincinnati that you can be involved in, as well. One of these groups includes Green Umbrella, a sustainability alliance that offers several volunteer opportunities like working fundraisers, planting species and cleaning up the environment.
Taking the time to be involved in your communities actions towards climate change is another vital way to be sustainable.
“I think there is a false narrative that it doesn’t matter what we do as individuals,” Kroner said.
What you do matters, and your choice to practice sustainability is the key to creating the needed change. The start of the spring season is a wonderful time to create new habits and routines. So this spring, help create a healthy community and environment by practicing sustainability.