You have a lot on your plate as a college student between classes, examinations and attempting to advance your profession. But, on the other hand, it's crucial to take a vacation from your studies and serve in your community. Volunteering allows you to make a difference in the world and helps you grow personally, professionally and socially.
So, where do you start with volunteering as a University of Cincinnati (UC) student? Here's a guide to help you get started.
Finding volunteer opportunities
As a UC student, there are several ways to find volunteer opportunities. First, you should check the Volunteer UC website, which is operated by UC's Center for Community Engagement. Using this platform, UC students can locate nearby volunteer opportunities. Opportunities can be found using a search based on your preferences, qualifications and availability.
You can also get in touch with student groups and Greek life organizations — as they frequently host volunteer activities and collaborate with nonprofits in the area. Consult CampusLink to find information for each campus organization.
Popular volunteer opportunities for UC students
Students at UC have their pick of the litter when it comes to volunteer work, with some of the more common options being:
Cincinnati Youth Collaborative: This organization pairs adult mentors with at-risk youth in Cincinnati. As a mentor, you'll support and guide a young person in need.
Habitat for Humanity: This organization helps families build and repair homes. You can volunteer on a construction site or assist with fundraising efforts.
Cincinnati Works: This organization helps people find and maintain employment. You can volunteer as a career coach, helping clients with job search strategies and resume writing.
Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank: This organization provides food assistance to families in need. You can volunteer at their warehouse, sorting and packaging food, or at their customer connection center, helping clients access resources.
UpSpring: This organization provides educational and enrichment opportunities to children experiencing homelessness. You can volunteer as a tutor, mentor or classroom assistant.
Some general volunteer opportunities are especially common in Cincinnati:
Tutoring and mentoring: Several schools and nonprofit organizations are looking for volunteers to work with youth who need academic assistance. This is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in the world while honing your teaching and leadership skills.
Event planning: If you enjoy organizing events and are well-organized, think about working for a nonprofit group that hosts events to generate money or awareness. This is a fantastic chance to develop your management, marketing and PR skills.
Environmental cleanup: Join a local environmental organization to volunteer outside and contribute to making your community greener and cleaner. You can plant trees, eradicate unwanted species or assist in park cleanup.
Medical and healthcare: Volunteering at a hospital or clinic is an excellent opportunity to gain experience and meet people if you're interested in a healthcare career — and is especially convenient because of the various medical centers near UC. You can help in patient care, shadow medical professionals and learn about different specialties.
Logging your volunteer hours
Once you've settled on a volunteer position, you must keep track of the time you put in. This helps you stay on track with your service goals, which may be necessary for any scholarship-related service requirements.
To log scholarship hours that are visible for your scholarship requirements, click the "add hours" tab of the VolunteerUC website — which will guide you through getting your hours approved.
It's also a good idea to personally keep track of your service hours — though many organizations will keep track of them for you. This can be especially useful when noting your service efforts on job resumes and such.
Do-it-yourself volunteering
If you cannot find a volunteer opportunity that fits your schedule or interests, you can create your own DIY volunteer project. Here are some ideas to get you started:
Clean up trash: Grab some gloves and a garbage bag and clean up trash around campus or in a local park. Some service initiatives, like Clean Up Cincy, may verify service hours for this if you email them photo confirmation.
Give out meals to the homeless: Find some non-perishable food items from your closest grocery store and drop them off at a local food bank. Alternatively, you could try giving away food items while walking around Clifton or downtown.
Create care packages: Put together some care packages with basic necessities like toothbrushes, deodorant and soap. Much like giving out food, you can either drop these packages at a food pantry or give them out yourself.